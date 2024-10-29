Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “She Was Rubbing Peanut Butter” — Boss Doesn’t Know Zoom Was Still Live, Worker Can’t Unsee It "Do you work at Nickelodeon?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 29 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nickfromohio

A man accidentally shared his peanut butter toe fetish with one of his employees after failing to log out of a Zoom meeting. Nick (@nickfromohio) is a TikToker known for sharing some pretty bizarre scenarios he finds himself in.

Previously, Distractify covered Nick's tale of a young child who, while at a wedding, accidentally caused a bride's dress to catch fire because their parents had them hold a sparkler that they couldn't keep control of. And then there was the time someone's father tried fighting him because he wouldn't change his seats on an airplane.

This recent story from Nick, however, has to deal with a workplace gaffe his boss found himself in. Nick shared the story as a caveat to everyone who works in a corporate environment who regularly engages in virtual meetings. After watching this tale, you'll probably be more cautious, if you weren't already, about logging in and out of video conference calls.

"I caught my boss being CREEPY because he left Zoom up," Nick writes in a text overlay at the beginning of his clip. He records his video from what looks like the floor. He lies down and looks up at the camera as he relays the story: "My boss accidentally left our Zoom meeting running."

Nick continues with his tale, "And this is just a public service announcement for anybody that uses technology. Close or end any communication with another person before you decide to do anything else in your day. Or else, you might end up like me, who just went to go and pick up food because I was so hungry."

Nick broke down what happened and how he saw his boss engaging in some very strange activity. "I left the meeting like two minutes early, OK? I turned my camera off, I picked up food. I came back, and when I sat down at my laptop to watch a YouTube video, cause I usually like to watch YouTube while I eat."

He said that upon sitting back down at his desk, he saw that his green camera light was on his computer: "I noticed that my light still like flashing green, red, meaning that the camera's live. So I go to close out of the Zoom app and what do I see? I see my boss still on camera."

It appears that Nick's boss had no idea that he was still on camera and that anyone else who was still logged into the Zoom meeting, like Nick, could watch what he was doing. The TikToker was met with an image he probably wishes he never saw.

"In the far portion of his office laying on the ground with his ... laying on the ground with his toes out. And there was a stranger. Stranger to me, it wasn't his wife. And she was rubbing peanut butter on them," Nick says, aghast.

The TikToker continued, "And so I don't know if I'm gonna get fired ... or if I'm gonna have a job forever." At the end of the clip, he looks into the video and asks his viewers in a serious tone: "How does this keep happening?"

There have been some publicly embarrassing moments involving fetishes/sexual acts and Zoom calls. CNN legal analyst, lawyer, author, and blogger Jeffrey Toobin was on an eight-month hiatus after exposing himself on an online video conference meeting with folks at The New Yorker.

Toobin said that he believed was "off camera" when the incident occurred, and that he was engaging in a discussion over another video call with someone else. Colleagues for The New Yorker were shocked to see Toobin blow an air kiss and pan the camera down to show off his genitals.

