Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Employee Forgets Camera Is On During Zoom Call While He’s Lying Face Down in Bed By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 27 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

A TikToker went viral after uploading a video that shows coworker of hers taking a Zoom conference call from the comfort of his bed, with his face plopped down on a pillow.

Article continues below advertisement

Khadija writes in a text overlay of the clip: "We were on a company-wide zoom call and he didn't know he had his camera on." She then pushes the camera into her co-worker's video box on the Zoom call, the man is laying face down on a pillow, mirthlessly looking into the camera. It doesn't look like he has a shirt on.

The clip then quickly transitions to the same gentleman on camera, wearing a red Nike t-shirt and sitting attentively. Another text overlay reads: "I guess somebody told him.. he came back like nothing happened"

Article continues below advertisement

Other viewers who saw the post were cracking up at the clip and began posting quips of their own: "Went from Uncle Fester to Steve real quick," one TikToker wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

Another argued, "I mean he's still present" while others were upset that the man couldn't keep up appearances as he's making other remote workers look bad: "They gonna mess it up for everybody."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

And then there were those who provided solutions for the visibly napping employee: "Please get a webcam cover," on TikToker recommended. Other folks were stunned by how the worker just showed back up on the call with a quick wardrobe change: "The confidence to just come back like nothing happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

According to Tech.co, a large number of remote workers have admitted to attending video conference calls from the comfort of their own bed: "If you've ever attended a meeting from your bed, then the good news is that you're not alone, as almost half of respondents (42%) claim to have done the same. A smaller number stated that they had joined meetings whilst walking or even out for a jog (21%), while just 11% have done so from public transport."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

Business Wire also states that there are a number of video callers who've stated that they've hopped on a call while still wearing their pajamas, or that they're pants-less while chatting it up with their coworkers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

Zippia also also stated that a significant portion of virtual meeting callers have revealed they're distracted while on a Zoom call, either by other work duties so they're not actively paying attention to the conference call at hand, or some other type of activity.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

On the kinkier side of things, there are some employees who've openly admitted to getting it on while a conference call was going on in the background, at least if this Medium article is to be believed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies

If you're a fan of this kind of multi-tasking just make sure to not make the same mistake that this employee did and turn off your microphone and camera before engaging in this kind of behavior: a Brazilian man who was attending a video call held by "a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, Leonel Brizola," was seen getting down and dirty for all attendees to witness.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @menoapologies