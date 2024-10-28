Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Sister of Groom Reads His Childhood Proposal Plan at His Wedding "Ohhh, he’s a LOVERBOY." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 28 2024, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hopecarewisbrave

Hope Carew (@hopecarewisbrave) found something on her 9-year-old brother that was so deeply personal, so emotionally incriminating that relaying it to a group of people at once would more than likely make him want to crawl in a hole and pray the Men in Black come with their memory-erasing sticks to clear his mind of the ignominy of such an occasion.

But instead of letting him know she found it immediately after spotting it, she decided to wait it out year after year after year. It was only during his wedding that she revealed she had been saving the secret proposal letter he wrote to his future wife when he was a kid. And it was at the day he exchanged vows with his betrothed that she whipped out the letter in question.

"Found my brother's proposal plans from when he was 9," a text overlay in the video reads. Hope can be seen standing in front of a crowd of people, holding a sheet of paper in her hands. "I saved them for a decade to read at his wedding," she wrote in a follow up bit of text.

"Don't kill me," she says, looking off-camera, presumably at her brother. She holds the laminated paper before her as she reads off of it. "We are 25 and I am a multi-billionaire," she pauses as everyone cracks up at the party.

"And I am a multi-billionaire who is madly in love with you. No. 1: Cincinnati to Cabo San Lucas. It is midnight and I sneak you onto our private jet. You wake up while we're in the air and I don't tell you where we are, but I kiss you and tell you I have everything taken care of." Again, there's another uproar of laughter from the crowd.

At this point in the video, the camera pans over to the groom, who is covering his face and keeled over at bride and groom's table. "We get there and I give you my credit card and tell you to do whatever you want." Others start laughing as he stands up and pretends to walk out of the wedding hall.

"But to be back to the hotel by 7 o'clock. When you get back I'm not there. But the butlers escort you down to the beach, where I am waiting with a romantic blanket setup and wine. We drink a few glasses then begin to make out." Smiling, the groom's sister looks on over at his brother, before saying that he wrote, "Dot, dot, dot, dot," to intone what happens next.

"The next day, we leave for another location on my Yacht. No. 2. Cabo San Lucas to French Polynesia. On the yacht, we have a very romantic time." She turns the paper around to show the audience what's written on it. "Three hearts," she says to the laughing group.

"Then when we get there I buy you a ton of pearls," Hope then looks at the table. "And Alyssa, I think you're gonna want this part framed: I will buy you whatever you want and I obey your every command."

"No. 3: French Polynesia to Paris. Today we leave on the yacht and we do romantic stuff. Then we land in Paris and I take you all around Paris in a Rolls Royce. I buy you everything." Again, she shows the picture to the audience and mentions that there are illustrations to accompany it.

"We also have a nice picture of their journey. This will be on display," after that, she's locked back into the narrative of her brother's romantic proposal plan. "Then I take you to the top of the Eiffel Tower and ask: Will you marry me? With a $130 million diamond ring. You say yes and then we go back to our hotel and have lots of romance."

Commenters who saw the video were impressed with the man's ability to plan his proposal at such a young age. Others were just taken by the fact there was a young man who actually cared more about planning their future proposal at 9 than most men do in their thirties.

"He had more date planning ability at 9 than most men have now at 30," one person said. Another thought it was cute that he wanted to be able to give his future spouse anything and everything she could've ever wanted.

"But the fact that at 9 he wanted to be able to give his future wife the world is everything." Others were just smitten with the fact that he was so in love with love from a very young age. "Ohhh, he’s a LOVERBOY," one wrote. While another added: "This is actually very sweet, normalize boys being in love with love."

Someone else thought that the young man just wanted to grow up and become the type of boyfriend folks read about in books. "Your brother wanted to grow up and become a book boyfriend," they said.