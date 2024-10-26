Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok The Husband Interpretative Dance TikTok Trend Is the Trend We Didn’t Know We Needed "This has to be my favorite tiktok trend yet." — @Kaitlyn Deck on TikTok By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 26 2024, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@https://www.tiktok.com/@gracieewalkerr

If you thought the viral video of a woman "testing out" aesthetician techniques on her unsuspecting husband as an excuse to slap him around was hilarious, then you’re in for a treat with TikTok’s latest craze: the husband interpretive dance trend. This trend, which is making its rounds on TikTok, showcases husbands busting out the most hilariously unconventional dance moves, all set to the beat of Shelbydances.

But there’s a twist with these husbands showcased on TikTok performing interpretive dances. Here’s what the trend is all about, and the clever reasons people are using to get their husbands to join in.

What Is the husband interpretive dance TikTok trend?

Husbands across TikTok are showing off dance skills they didn’t know they had, and you better believe some of them are getting something in return. The “husband interpretive dance” TikTok trend features husbands performing interpretive dances, which channel emotions and tell a story. Each performance is unique, bold, and a creative way for each person to share their story.

TikToker @gracieewalkerr had her husband perform his version of interpretive dance, which at one point included a floor crawl so he could watch Thursday night football. Nice move, Gracie! So, if you're ever in need of a pick-me-up, this gem of a video will definitely do the trick!

In another TikTok shared by @jezlynbearden, she films from her delivery bed while her husband performs an interpretive dance. The text overlay reads, "Asked my husband for an interpretive dance to distract me from my labor contractions." In the video caption, she wrote, "He delivered so I can deliver. The commitment. The choreo. The EXECUTION. 10/10." The video has garnered over 27 million views and counting, with more than 5 million likes. Needless to say, it's a good one!

While this husband didn't get anything in return, he kept his wife happy as she performed a miracle and pushed out their child! So technically, he did get something after all!

This wife had her husband do an interpretive dance so he could play Fortnite.

What wouldn’t a man do to score a night of Fortnite? TikToker @baileyandrus asked her husband to perform on demand so he could indulge in one of the most beloved video games of all time. The video’s caption reads, "Making my husband do an interpretive dance so he can play Fortnite tonight."

Clearly ready to get comfortable, he slipped into his football-themed pajama pants and a long black sleeve t-shirt. This husband delivered and likely enjoyed a Fortnite-filled night!

Folks flooded the comments section to commend @baileyandrus's husband's performance, with one user asking, "How is his toe touch SO GOOD?!" The original poster replied, "ZERO idea, he REALLY wanted to play." Another user agreed that the husband’s toe touch was flawless, declaring, "Toe touch was flawless! So light on his feet! Fortnite till 2 AM minimum!"