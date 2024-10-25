Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Honey Packet Carries a Whole New Meaning on TikTok — Here's What We Know "Why is my whole FYP about this but no definitive answers." — @Amy Taylor Creative on TikTok. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 25 2024, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@https://www.tiktok.com/@_timmy2turnt_

TikTok users have discovered a clever loophole for racking up views and engagement: They ask questions about trending topics like the broken bone theory without ever sharing the answers (you’re welcome for that tip!). Take the infinity pillow, for example. Nobody’s spilling the beans on what it actually is, yet everyone is posting reaction videos once they finally figure it out. Seriously, why not just share the candy with the whole class?

The same goes for “honey packet” on TikTok. This term has been trending lately just like the "And Then I Go and Spoil It All" phrase, but very few people actually know what it means. But don’t worry! We’re giving you a chance to take a wild guess before we reveal the real meaning behind it. Now that you've collected your theories, let’s dive into the honey!

What does honey packet mean on TikTok?

Recently, TikTok has been revealing a whole new side of itself — and it's not exactly our favorite. The platform is buzzing about "honey packets," but we're not talking about the smooth, thick ingredient used to sweeten tea or found in skincare products. Instead, these "honey packets," or "honey packs" as some call them, refer to a product that is supposedly sold at gas stations or corner stores.

The honey packets going viral on TikTok seem to refer to a product called Royal Honey VIP, used as a sexual enhancement aid. It's sold on various websites and, as mentioned, in some retail stores. Advertised as a sexual-enhancing product, the packaging boasts "the ultimate power source."

According to a TikTok video uploaded by @viphoneyus, the product "will make you last a very long time" and stays in your system for "two to three days." You can purchase either a single sachet or a bulk amount of sachets, which can be poured into a drink for consumption.

But before you get too excited about this product and how it might give your sex life a boost, we thought it would be only right to share the FDA's warning against using it.

The FDA issued a warning to customers against purchasing Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP.

Apparently, honey packets aren't a new thing, even though TikTok might lead you to believe this phenomenon appeared out of thin air overnight. The honey packets, specifically those advertised as Royal Honey VIP, aren't safe for consumption, according to a public notification published in April 2022.

FDA advises consumers not to purchase or use the following products promoted and sold for sexual enhancement due to hidden drug ingredients:



🔵 Helmi’s Honey VIP

🔵 HoneyGizer

🔵 Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP

🔵 Royal Honey VIP



Learn more: https://t.co/1SL3lDpd08 pic.twitter.com/ZDtHoy8ACI — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) May 3, 2022

"The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP, a product promoted and sold for sexual enhancement on various websites," the notice reads. The FDA states that laboratory analysis revealed these honey packets contain sildenafil, an active ingredient in Viagra. While sildenafil is FDA-approved, it must be prescribed by a licensed medical professional.

The notice goes on to explain that Viagra is only prescribed under the supervision of a healthcare professional, as the ingredient can "interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels."