People Are Stunned Over the Broken Bone Theory on TikTok, but What Does It Mean? People are getting teary-eyed discovering what the broken bone theory means. Let us fill you in! By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 25 2024, 9:31 a.m. ET

Ever wonder why some people seem to coast through life with barely a scratch while others can’t seem to avoid the ER? A new TikTok theory called the "broken bone theory" might explain it! This viral theory attempts to explain the spirtual meaning behind why some people go through life without ever cracking a single bone.

It’s an interesting concept, we must admit, and it comes with several reasons why some of us might be "unbreakable," so to speak — and as someone who’s never broken a bone, I’d love for this theory to be true! But let’s dig in and break down the viral broken bone theory trending on TikTok and what it means.

The broken bone theory on TikTok explained.

Source: TikTok/@@val.molero Sure @val.molero, we got you!

People on TikTok are stunned by what others are claiming the "I've never broken a bone" trend actually means. Apparently, it can have various spiritual meanings, but according to TikToker @nenaa.xo, it suggests you're spiritually protected by guardians or angels. You have a divine spirit watching over you.

She found this interpretation intriguing, considering she said she "always felt and believed but couldn't understand," and added, "though I may have never broken a bone, my heart and soul have survived so much more than anyone could ever imagine, yet I'm still OK."

In the comment section of another TikToker revealing she has also never broken a bone, one user shared that the broken bone theory suggests "you have people on the other side protecting you." This could be a relative or friend who has passed on and is now watching over you, keeping you safe from harm, wherever that "other side" may be, depending on your beliefs.

Others suggest the broken bone theory on TikTok means you've borne too much burden in your past life.

While some people believe that never breaking a bone means a divine spirit is watching over you, others suggest it could signify that your soul endured too much in a past life, and in this life, you’re being given another chance.

One TikToker commented under @angirebolloso's video, "If you have never broken a bone, it means that your soul already has too much to bear, so you have been given a strong body."

While many people are linking the broken bone theory to spirituality, others are connecting it to biblical context. In the New International Version of the Bible, Psalm 34:19-20 states, "The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones; not one of them will be broken."

People are interpreting this verse both spiritually and literally, suggesting that a divine power watches over individuals, keeping their bodies and bones safe from harm.

Folks who haven’t broken any bones in their lifetime are finding the theory quite touching, taking comfort in the idea that they’re being watched over (if it’s true). One TikToker commented on @val.molero's video, where she asked fellow TikTokers to explain the meaning of the broken bone theory: "And I thought it was because I drank a lot of milk as a kid. I like the idea of a spirit angel watching over me a lot more."