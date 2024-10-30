Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Golden Retriever Follows Google Street Photo Snapper, Appears in Over 1,000 Maps Pictures "It’s like he’s giving us a tour." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 30 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @sociaty

It's not uncommon for cute and chill animals to go viral on the internet. So it's never surprising whenever a new cuddly friend starts arresting the hearts and minds of folks across various social media platforms, like this golden retriever who followed a Google Maps photo snapper who appears to be walking on foot.

Article continues below advertisement

The individual was a part of Google's Street Trekker program, which seems to be where folks strap large backpacks and cameras to their bodies as they walk through various, unmapped areas in order to provide the software giant with updated imagery for its mapping technology.

Article continues below advertisement

This one particular mapper, who had their images screenshot and shared across various social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, is going viral for making a friend while they worked for the Goole Street Trekker program.

The friend in question was a golden retriever who purportedly followed the Trekker throughout the island of Jukdo in South Korea. The scenic destination is only available to visit via ferry, so it would make sense that Google would need to get some updated image data for the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @sociaty

One commenter who responded to a TikToker named Mark (@markmarkpicz) said that it looks as if the golden retriever was giving the Google worker a private tour of the island.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram | @sociaty

Mark begins his slideshow with an image of the golden retriever who followed a Google map photo snapper. "Golden retriever follows Google Map Snapper and appears in 1,000 photos," the image text reads. As the slideshow progressed, it was evident that this pup was there to stay with the photographer.

Article continues below advertisement

In the first image, the dog can be seen walking through a trail with the Google snapper.

Source: TikTok | @markymarkpicz

Next, the same pup was spotted walking down the trail, a happy smile on the pup's face as they continued to accompany the snapper.

Source: TikTok | @markymarkpicz

Article continues below advertisement

Their journey progressed.

Source: TikTok | @markymarkpicz

As their walk continues, the imagery becomes more and more picturesque. The dog can be seen looking at the Google photo snapper — the two are surrounded by beautiful countryside. White flowers line the side of a grassy road. A long, wooden fence is to their right, and there are tall trees to their left.

Article continues below advertisement

Further along, the golden retriever walks ahead of the Google photo snapper.

Source: TikTok | @markymarkpicz

When you think their walk couldn't get any prettier ...

Source: TikTok | @markymarkpicz

Article continues below advertisement

It's evident at this point that the dog has followed the photo snapper for quite some time — the dog ended up at a breathtaking photo opportunity spot with the Google employee.