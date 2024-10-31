Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Didn’t Even See the Knife at First” — Doorbell Camera Shows Blade-Holding Stranger Ask for Ride "I hope you contacted the cops." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @anniedee59

If you're trying to ask for a ride somewhere, it's probably best not to approach someone's home holding a knife. Or, if you've got bad intentions, maybe account for the fact that folks have doorbell video cameras, and can see whatever you're trying to hide in the dead of night in plain sight.

The potentially scary scenario was captured by TikToker Annie Dee (@anniedee59) who shared the chilling video on TikTok. Her clip accrued a whopping 5.1 million views and throngs of comments from other users on the platform who were shocked at not only the brazenness of the door-to-door hitch hiker but the fact that they were brandishing a weapon.

In the video, the person, who appears to be a young man, also looks like he's holding a wedding dress. It seems like he's also wearing a skirt and some loud, heeled shoes as he walks down the front door of the home.

Additionally, Annie adds in a caption for the video that the voice emanating from inside her house through the doorbell camera speaker is actually that of her daughter. This means that she had to see this footage of a strange man holding a knife getting denied by her child as he asked her for a ride.

In another scary encounter involving doorbell cameras and children, ABC 7 reported on what appears to be a kidnapping attempt that was recorded on one of the devices.

In the video, several "quick-thinking" children can be seen running away from a white SUV that promptly parks itself in the middle of the street. A man in a white shirt can be seen exiting the vehicle and chasing after the children.

The man runs a few steps before ultimately stopping upon seeing the children are out of reach. He then returns to his vehicle, but it seems like there were two trucks involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Doorbell cameras have captured some wild scenarios, which have quickly gone viral online. Sure, there have been some painfully awkward interactions captured on these cameras. Like the time a guy thought his neighbor's friendly wave was a flirtatious invitation to potential romance.

And then there was also a previous instance that Distractify covered where a woman ended up catching their neighbor cheating on their significant other. The damning evidence was captured on a doorbell camera.

Also, if you're well-versed in the internet doorbell hall of shame, then who could forget this pizza man's willingness to serve up tea to a woman who accidentally had some food delivered to her ex's house? He couldn't wait to indulge in some hot gossip.

But there have also been instances where doorbell video cameras have even aided police in apprehending suspects. Like the time someone on the run went and hid in a person's backyard.

An officer who was in pursuit of the suspect ended up talking to a resident of the house who happened to be home at the time. The resident quietly informed the officer that through the door cameras outfitted on their doors, they could see the suspect in question was indeed hiding out in their yard.

The officer used this information to quickly go into the back of the homeowner's abode and apprehend the suspect in question. Several people who responded to Annie's video shuddered to think what would've happened to Annie's daughter had she opened the door.

