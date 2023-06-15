Doorbell Camera Used to Catch Thief Hiding in Woman’s Garbage Can Behind Her House
A woman's doorbell camera was instrumental in assisting officers in apprehending a fleeing suspect.
All sorts of things are being captured on doorbell cameras. Heck, Amazon even created a whole series that's a compilation of some wild encounters folks have managed to record on their Ring doorbell recorders.
While this might seem part of a staggered plan of brands utilizing "smart" devices in order to get low-cost content they could then later package and throw up onto a network for some easy high ad-revenue margins, it doesn't change the fact that there are tons of doorbell camera videos circulating the internet.
Whether it's someone catching their neighbor cheating, or spotting their delivery driver not even attempting to bring the package they ordered, there's no shortage of ding dong drama on the web.
Recently, footage from a ring video camera went viral on TikTok that shows how the devices aren't just being used to catch DoorDash delivery drivers stealing customers' food, but on-the-loose suspects as well.
In a video posted by online, a police officer can be seen approaching a woman's home. He stands on her front porch, their entire interaction captured by a Ring doorbell video camera.
The officer introduces himself and asks if there's anybody home, a woman answers and he tells her what he's doing on her doorstep: he just chased a "subject" around her house and he wanted to see whether or not she knew the man was there or attempting to hide in the area.
She tells him that she hasn't seen anyone and that it's just her and her husband at the house. The cop looks like he's about to leave before asking her if her camera has "picked up any motion" in the vicinity.
"We're looking for a subject in a red t-shirt," he says. She complies and tells the officer that she's going to check the back of her home if there's anyone around.
The clip then transitions to a point later in the conversation when the officers are standing in her front yard. She gets on the doorbell camera loudspeaker to inform them that she did indeed spot the suspect.
"He's in my trash can," she tells the cops. "He's in my dumpster, he's in my trash can by my garage." The officers, upon hearing the new development, high tail it off camera.
The clip then cuts to the back of the woman's house where the police officers are seen running up to the trash can she was referring to. "Open that lid," they say, before he jumps out and is eventually captured.
There have been several reported instances of doorbell cameras catching criminals in the act. In May of 2023 in Pittsburgh, Penn., thieves were recorded walking to vehicles parked in homes on a neighborhood street.
The crooks were recorded stealing items from the vehicles on several different home security systems.
In Albuquerque, N.M., a doorbell video camera captured a home stalker peering into the same home over several nights, like something out of a true crime Netflix series.
In June of 2023, one criminal was captured on a doorbell video camera attempting to burglarize a home as well. You think folks would probably err on the side of caution when it comes to trying to bust into people's homes these days, seeing as over 10 million Ring video cameras alone have been sold to date, not to mention other brands.