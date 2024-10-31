Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “It’s a Girl” — Dad Faints, Collapses to Kitchen Floor During Gender Reveal Recording "My husband faints during our gender reveal." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2024, 7:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @britttbrod

Whether you love or hate the idea of gender reveals, it doesn't look like the practice is going away any time soon. Sometimes folks go a little too far with these reveals — like this couple that used Tannerite for an explosive gender reveal. While the aforementioned one caused a lot of damage, this one documented with fitness influencer Britt (@britttbrod) was a bit more heartwarming.

Well, that's if you consider dad passing out upon learning he's having a girl a touching moment. Britt begins her video with her and husband each cutting into a gender reveal cake at the same time. Upon digging the knife into the cake, something must've caught dad's eye that made him very, very happy.

That's because shortly into the video he makes an audible gasp. Britt looks at him, smiling. "It's a girl!" she says, as dad begins to chuckle, "It's a girl!" he says as the two share in laughter. "Oh my God!" she says as they continue to perfectly cut out the slice of the dessert.

After getting it out and onto the plate, a tinge of pink frosting can be seen on the middle portion of the cake's cream center. They place the slice on a plate. "I did not think that," she says, looking at her husband, who starts laughing again.

"We're having a daughter!" he says, after going in for a kiss. "Holy s--t," Britt says, still reeling from the reveal. "It's a girl," he says, taking his New Jersey state-branded hat off and fanning his face with it. Almost immediately he begins to fall backwards and lands back first.

"Babe, babe," she calls out to her significant other as he falls backwards, looking up at the ceiling. Their video accrued a whopping 5.2 million views, but that wasn't the only gender reveal bit that they uploaded to the internet.

In a follow-up they stood on the deck of their house, each holding a confetti blaster in their hands. They simultaneously launched the blasters, which went on to emit tons of pink confetti all over their back lawn.

This isn't the first time dads have been recorded fainting after hearing news that their significant other is pregnant. ABC 7 Chicago posted this clip of a dad who discovered that he was going to have a boy after having four daughters.

After cutting into the cake, he emits a loud scream and then collapses to the ground. And then there was another gender reveal video where a dad discovered he was having a boy that went viral.

This particular clip featured a Game of Thrones obsessed couple that decided to take a Seven Kingdoms approach to revealing to their friends and family they were having a baby.

Their reveal featured a dragon egg that they needed to thoroughly rub until its interior color revealed the sex of their baby. After polishing the egg thoroughly, it was revealed that the couple would be having a boy.

Everyone in the crowd, mom included, lets out a cheer. Dad seems perfectly fine and happy to hear the news. However, soon afterwards, he collapses to the ground. Folks around him continue to record as they try to revive him. The person recording the video says, "Don't get excited...Marvin passed out when he found out that the baby was a boy."

At this point in the clip Marvin's eyes twitch open. He touches his face, checking to see if he is bleeding. "It's a boy, Marvin!" his friend states. People begin wiping his face, getting bits of grass and debris off of it. "Get him up," someone can be heard saying off camera.

Folks who attended the gathering reach out their hands in order to help Marvin get up to his feet. "Congratulations, Marvin!" his friend recording the video states. "I told you to bring a helmet!" his friend tells him, jokingly. Marvin looks around and it appears someone got him a seat.

He begins wiping his face again to check and see if he's okay as he looks around at everyone. "Congratulations," someone else says. "Are you okay?" his friend asks. "Yeah I'm okay buddy," Marvin says in response, reaching out for the phone.

