World's Most Arrogant Parents Cause Earthquake With Gender Reveal Explosion

You don't really have to look that hard to find tons of examples of human beings engaging in all sorts of weird activities for the sole purpose of proclaiming just how special they are. Gender reveal explosions are just another shining example of this.

So a Gender-reveal party used 80lbs of Tannerite, and caused a giant explosion. Last summer, a gender-reveal party in California using tannerite started a wildfire that killed people and burned down hundreds of homes. What is wrong with you people? Why not just use a damn cake?

So how was the expectant couple able to create such a massive explosion? It turns out they used a completely legal product, Tannerite, to achieve the blast.

Chief Donald Briggs said that they're currently investigating the homes of neighbors who may have been affected by the blast, which could lead to property damages claims. "It was ridiculous. I don't have any other words for it," Sara said.

Kingston Police notified the Taglieris that explosives were used in order to show off a baby's gender by its expectant parents. "Are you kidding me? I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme," Matt said. The couple also added that a neighbor had the foundation of their home crack from the explosion. But at least everyone knows that the couple's having a boy.

UPDATE: Kingston police say approx. 80 pounds of Tannerite were used at that gender reveal party that caused a massive explosion that shook homes for miles. Man who detonated it has turned himself in to police and is cooperating. Police haven’t decided on charges. @UnionLeader

While some folks thought that the phenomenon was an earthquake, meteorologists stated that that wasn't the case. Nope, it wasn't a shifting of the planet's tectonic plates, just a gender reveal party.

It didn't take long for various social media platforms to be flooded with references to the seismic shock that was sent through the surrounding area. It even traveled down to Merrimack Valley, which is some 30 miles from the site of the blast.

The Taglieris called the police to inform them of the incident, but they weren't the only ones who experienced the explosion.

"We heard this god-awful blast. It knocked pictures off our walls," Sara said.

Nearby residents Matt and Sara Taglieri not only heard the noise but had their home shaken from the explosion, according to NBC Boston .

The literal earthquake-causing announcement took place at Torromeo Industries, located in Kingston, N.H. on Dorre Road at 7 p.m. EST on April 21, 2021.

A slew of New Hampshire towns recently suffered what folks referred to as a "god-awful blast." It turns out it was just a couple of parents who were very enthusiastically announcing the sex of their child in a gender reveal.

Why is Tannerite legal?

Tannerite is actually the name of an exploding firearms target brand that is often used in training exercises and range shooting. The targets are actually fairly safe to transport due to the fact that it's a "binary explosive."

Article continues below advertisement

The targets are sold as two completely separate parts that, by themselves, are not flammable or explosive in any way shape, or form. Those components are ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder. While that sounds fine and dandy, there have been more than a few instances of Tannerite causing some fairly nasty explosions.

80 pounds of Tannerite were used at that gender reveal party that caused a massive explosion...And these parents are massively stupid and shouldn't procreate. Also, I don't give AF what gender their f'n baby is.🙄🖕



Have some mud snakes. They're non-venomous an found in the USA. pic.twitter.com/rDbaQIlQN6 — Random Snake Facts (@random_snakes) April 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

But the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) has stated that Tannerite is safe for personal purchase. "Persons manufacturing explosives for their own personal, non-business use only (such as personal target practice) are not required to have a federal explosives license or permit.

"However, when the binary components are combined, the resulting mixture is an explosive material," the ATF said on its website. The bureau further cautioned that "high explosives and should be treated with caution and in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions."

Article continues below advertisement

Petition for a Godzilla movie where the beast is awakened from its slumber by the explosion from a gender reveal party https://t.co/JpP8pMPjsd — Jude Ellison S. Doyle (@sadydoyle) April 23, 2021

So what kind of fines could the couple who used way too much Tannerite in announcing the gender of their baby be looking at? Well, the Arizona Daily Star reported that the couple who made a Tannerite bomb for their baby's reveal were hit with a $220,000 bill for the damage that was caused.

Article continues below advertisement

And according to recent financial data, it appears that the cost of living in New Hampshire is a bit higher than in Arizona, so they have that to look forward to. In the coming days and weeks, it will become clearer just how much damage was done.

Someone took a photo of the explosion where they used 80 pounds of Tannerite for a gender reveal party pic.twitter.com/ilzqvMgPYo — Clockwolf ⏰🐺 (@Clockwolf_YT) April 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

It's no wonder that there was an uptick in wildlife spottings at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when we were all quarantining. Animals probably want nothing to do with us, and it's easy to see why: We can be very, very destructive. Heck, we can't even announce the sex of a baby without causing an earthquake.

And while it's easy to get nihilistic about the kind of crazy things fellow members of our species engage in, at least we console ourselves in the fact that there are plenty of people on social media who are decrying this kind of behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

looking up the latest gender reveal explosion shit actually lead me to a previous article from last year where another person caused an explosion heard several miles away at a gender reveal party which had this fun little sentence tucked into it pic.twitter.com/UHpfTUHJp8 — Colin Spacetwinks (@spacetwinks) April 23, 2021

how many more times will i have to read the words "explosion" and "gender reveal party" in the same sentence — மாயா (@mayanyaa) April 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Is it just me, or does it seem like one of the most profoundly arrogant things in the world to throw a gender reveal party in the first place, let alone announce it in such a destructive and obnoxious way?

These gender reveal parties are getting out of hand. Who needs explosives to announce to friends and family the gender of their child?



😂😂 like......



Mysterious explosion that rocked some New Hampshire towns was actually a gender reveal party. https://t.co/v4dVzt1jwj — Covie (@covie_93) April 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

This don't even make no damn sense.



Nobody needs 80 pounds of explosives to announce the color pink and/or blue. Gender reveal parties are a menace.https://t.co/tipegTcUFi — Jonathan H. Gray is... ✪ Trudging On Slowly ✪ (@jongraywb) April 23, 2021

If you want to have a little get-together for your loved ones, have some themed cakes and snacks and drinks, go nuts. But don't cause an explosion that will destroy other people's property.

Article continues below advertisement

Release the gender reveal explosion video, cowards — bear (@w0jt3c) April 23, 2021

Prediction: Fallout 5 starts with a massive gender reveal party.



Plot twist: the player character is the baby from the party. Your choices at character creation determine what color explosion wipes out your corner of the Old World in the prologue. — Biowlogist 🏳️‍🌈 (@biowlogist) April 23, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Do you really think that anyone cares enough to see your massive explosion of pink or blue? No. They don't.

Really great that "Gender Reveal Explosion" is just a normal phrase we all have to deal with seeing regularly now. https://t.co/cqHW0XQ2Ab — Manik (@RTH_Manik) April 22, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the people worried about the effects of the vaccines 30 years from now will likely die in the next 5 years from an explosion at a failed gender reveal. — Justin Stefanski (@justinfanski) April 15, 2021

Incredible that the phrase “gender reveal explosion” is now easy to parse — xander pippin (@xanderpippin) April 22, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

I grew up in NH about 30 miles from the GenderRevealExplosion, and all I can say is yes this completely tracks. — Aaron Lecklider (@AaronLecklider) April 23, 2021