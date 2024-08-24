Home > Viral News > Trending “Your Son Is Not Your Man” — Mom Blasts Toxic Mothers Who Force Their Boys to Grow up Too Fast "The truth is now being told" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 24 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ajaiahzyyairemom

There's been some weird stuff going on between moms and their sons on social media. And no, we're not talking about the relationship between Michael Pitt and his mother in Boardwalk Empire kind of weird. But a phenomenon that touches a piece of that — instances where moms are displaying situations where they're treating their children as if they were their significant other.

Many folks on TikTok thought this photoshoot of moms with their high school football-playing sons is a good example of this. Another TikToker, Ajaiah (@ajaiahzyairemom) also touched on this phenomenon in a viral rant. In her video, she sends a message out to Boy Moms everywhere while breaking down the harmful attitudes and emotional and psychological distress that can occur as a result of mothers putting pressure on their sons to be the "man" in their lives.

The TikToker states that as a result of this behavior, boys are forced to grow up to become men too fast. Furthermore, since mothers are becoming emotionally reliant on their sons, their sons in turn become emotionally reliant on them. Giving all sorts of Oedipal complexes that ultimately sabotage romantic relationships for both men and their moms alike.

"This one is for the boy moms and the boy moms only that's pulling this bulls---," Ajaiah says at the top of her video, wagging her finger. "Repeat after me: Your son is not your man." After repeating her point, she goes on to blast what she calls an increasingly gross phenomenon.

Ajaiah then delves into the unfair double standards appended to young boys who are placed in a position to grow up faster than she believes they should. "I have seen with my own two eyes how little boys are forced into manhood at a very early age. They are forced to be protectors. They are forced to go out there and be providers for their family and their mothers, OK?"

Ajaiah goes on to state that she feels as if young men are being manipulated by their moms into growing up too fast so they could be a form of emotional support for their moms.

Source: TikTok | @ajaiahzyyairemom

"They are forced at a very early age to provide all of this emotional support to their mothers, right? I've seen how these so-called mothers are using their sons' minds to manipulate them, right?"

The TikToker says that she speaks from experience about the intense bond and devotion most young men feel toward their mothers. She goes on to say that some women see that intense devotion as a fiscal and emotional meal ticket.

"Most little boys are crazy about their mother, most of them have a connection, a really deep connection with their mother. I know 'cause I have two boys. I'm a boy mom. I've seen so many of these so-called mothers abuse their sons, not only financially, but emotionally."

Source: TikTok | @ajaiahzyyairemom

Ajaiah also said that in a lot of cases, the recurring chorus of "I don't need no man" is, in truth, a fallacy. The TikToker remarks that there are a lot of women who, at the drop of a hat, will cut ties with a male romantic interest. However, they leave out that they're often turning to their male sons for "stability" in the wake of their break ups.

"I've seen so many women out here claiming that they got a man or claim that they don't need no man or claim that they're married, they always so quick to let their man off the hook. But yet, they want to run to their son for all of this emotional support. All of this financial support. All of this just stability, right?"

Leaving the nest and going on to being dependable partners and fathers to another woman is something that Ajaiah also says is a trait of toxic mothers. She states that women will often pollute the minds of their sons into taking things further with a woman they're interested in.

Source: TikTok | @ajaiahzyyairemom

"I also see a lot of so-called moms poisoning their son's minds. Poisoning them into not really wanting to move on with a woman. Not get serious. Not leave the nest. Not be a provider. Not being a protector. Not be somebody's husband. They don't want that for their sons."

At the end of her clip she repeats her thesis, stating that women need to stop relying on their sons to be pillars of strength and stability for them, especially when they're still young.