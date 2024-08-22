Home > Viral News > Trending Good Husband Energy — Guy Details Car, Replaces Tires for Wife's Cousin While She Vacationed "Some men really just hate their wives." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 22 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @bestieonabudget - @barbiana111x

In a response to a trending online video posted by a woman named Lucy who was "disappointed" over the fact that her husband didn't water her prized hydrangeas when she was out of town, the TikToker @bestieonabudget shared an anecdote of her own.

She highlighted how when she was visiting Puerto Rico with her sister, she decided to fly out of a different city in order to save some cash. She drove her car to that city and parked it at her cousin's house, saving some money on long-term parking as well.

The Bestie then recounts how her cousin's husband went out of his way to ensure that she had a nice surprise when she came back from vacation. After landing back home from her Puerto Rican vacation and placing her suitcases inside the trunk of her car, she noticed something was off.

Well, not "off" in a bad way. Actually, it was a very pleasant surprise — according to the TikToker, her cousin's husband cleaned and detailed her vehicle. She went on to say that her cousin's husband also noticed that the air in her tire "was low."

Not wanting his wife's cousin to drive the two hours all the way back home with low air in her tire, he decided to put air in it. However, upon closer inspection, he saw that there was a nail lodged in it.

He took it to a tire shop to get the thing patched up, however, he was told that the damage to the tire was too severe for a simple patch job. That's when he decided to take it upon himself and then get two entirely new tires placed on the vehicle.

Source: TikTok | @bestieonabudget

Then, because the new tires looked all spiffy on her car, he decided the whip needed a new detailing job. "He detailed the interior of my car while I was on vacation at a resort with my sister and not him and his wife. This man put new tires on my car and detailed it all to make me smile and he's not even my husband!"

She gave this anecdote in order to provide it as a stark contrast to the way Lucy the Hydrangea Lady was let down by her husband for not watering her plants. "If you look at her Instagram page it is all about her hydrangeas, it is all about how much she loves and care for these flowers."

The TikToker continued to heap the hate on Lucy's spouse: "She asked her husband to water it while she was gone for 10 days and she came back and they were all dead." She then shared an anecdote about her past with a former spouse that wasn't so pleasant. And it's a pretty good summation as to why the two are no longer married.

Source: TikTok | @bestieonabudget

The tale is one of an auto wreck: "Now, one time my ex-husband. I did get into a car accident and when I was in that accident, the man that hit me came up to my window and said, 'Please don't call the police.'"

She continued with her story, "'Come around the corner with me. I know somebody who can fix your car and it won't cost you anything. Just don't call the police.' I freaked out. Locked my doors. Called my husband and said, 'This man ... just hit me. I just got in a car accident. I'm freaking out, he's telling me not to call the cops.'"

She goes on to add: "And you know what my ex husband said? 'What do you want me to do about it? I'm at work and I can't leave.' Yeah, so if you're not gonna marry someone like my cousin's husband ... then pick the f---ing bear," the Bestie on a Budget adds at the end of her video.

Numerous viewers applauded Bestie's cousin's husband for his gesture, with several others, like this one, decrying the hydrangea husband's lack of care for her flowers: "It doesn’t matter if the flowers are important to him. They are important to her. That’s all that matters. If they wanted to, they would have," one said.

Another shared their own story of how her husband couldn't bother to "spin" their daughter's earrings while she was gone: "I went to Mexico for three days and came back to take my 5-year-old to the ER because he couldn’t take the time to spin her earrings once a day! The doctor had to use pliers to remove them. The divorce was final eight months later."