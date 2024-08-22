Home > Viral News > Trending Husband Neglects to Water Wife’s Prized Hydrangeas, Instagram Screams "Divorce" "He doesn’t care about the things you love." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 22 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @Victoria_Road_Restoration

A wife's video where she posted her disappointment in her husband's neglect toward her flowers has the internet up in arms. Lucy (@victoria_road_restoration) has clearly put a lot of work into her hydrangeas, as evidenced by previous Instagram posts where she mentions she placed "chicken poo pellets in spring" to help them grow.

But when she went away for 10 days and asked her husband to look after her plants, her return was met with a sinking feeling. She saw that her plants hadn't been watered, which lead to a sad post she uploaded about his lack of care for her flowers. "When you go away for 10 days and your husband didn't water your hydrangeas for you," Lucy writes in a text overlay of her video. She records herself standing in front of her house, looking at the flowers before her in disappointment.

"I'm not mad. Just disappointed," she adds in a caption for the post. The next clip in her video shows her seated beside the hydrangeas, her legs crossed on top of the other. She holds a hose in her hand as she waters the lilting flowers. She holds one dying flower in her hand set to the sounds of a song called "NOT MAD, JUST DISAPPOINTED."

A number of folks who responded to her video said that the video was symbolic of the dying relationship between her and her significant other. One commenter received over 103,392 likes for a remark they posted that seemed to hit home for a lot of people who aren't feeling valued in their respective relationships.

They said: "Later on when you’re divorced, you’ll realise that it’s because he didn’t see anything you felt was important as important!" Another person wrote: "Those dying flowers are the symbol of his lack of love and respect for you."

Someone else came up with a way for the woman to get back at her husband for neglecting to water her flowers, they wrote: "Use his credit card to install sprinklers on a timer system. Get them to come on right when he's coming home from work."

Another person simply wrote in what seems to be intended as a mocking post of her husband explaining at a later time why she ended up leaving him: "'I don’t know why she left me.'"

Someone else couldn't understand why she didn't allow herself the time to get angry over the situation, seemingly suggesting that it would be much better if she did: "Why don’t you allow yourself to be mad? He let you down and showed no respect. You are entitled to be angry with him."

Someone else seemed to think that this was a case of "weaponized incompetence," i.e., the practice of people intentionally doing such a bad job at a task that they hope they aren't asked to perform said task again.

What's more is that apparently, her husband lied to her when she called and asked him if he was taking care of her plants. As one commenter penned: "She even called to ask how they were and the dude lied to her!!! That's a massive red flag. If he's lying about taking care of flowers what else is he lying about?"

Lucy posted a follow-up video showing her husband taking the time to water her plants. She thinks that folks telling her to divorce him for the slight is an extreme stance.

In the video, she gives him a kiss and then playfully grabs the hose away from him as she sprays him with it. He laughs and turns away, wiping the water away from his face, but then the clip cuts to their children hitting him with the hose as well.

She added in a caption for the video: "Don’t get mad, get even. OK, the internet went a bit wild yesterday hating on Dan big time for not watering my hydrangeas. Yes, I was sad to see some of them looking a bit worse for wear, but let’s face it — a few droopy plants is nothing to get worked up about in the grand scheme of things."

The influencer then posted: "To all Dan’s mates: Don’t worry, he’s alive and well, not buried under the patio like a few people suggested! Our marriage lives on to fight another day."

However, folks didn't seem too happy that she chose to excuse her husband's behavior, with one user writing: "Imagine just sweeping this under the rug and not even recognizing that this was a whole a-- red flag. 🚩. You can normalize this all you want, but he just flat-out didn’t care. If he wanted to, he would have."