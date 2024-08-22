Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Mom Called out for ‘Weird’ Football Photoshoot With Teenage Son "The way it doesn't end..." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 22 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @Katvella

Sometimes, parents are really, really proud of their kids. And that's great. As a father myself, I get overjoyed whenever I watch my kids accomplish something. And then when they take it upon themselves to figure out how to problem solve, under pressure, to fight and overcome an obstacle, it's a beautiful thing.

But I also understand that these are my kids, and while I find the things they do to be interesting, that doesn't necessarily mean the rest of the world will. And while I do like to snap pictures to commemorate certain occasions, I personally don't feel the need to inundate my social media feed with poses to let the world how much I know I love my kids.

Other people, however, think differently. Which is great — if that sort of thing makes you happy, then go for it. But also know that the internet is an unforgiving place and if you're publicly expressing yourself, there are going to be people who publicly comment on that expression and it may not be something you want to hear.

Which is exactly what seems to have happened with this mom who ended up posing with her football playing High School age son in a themed photoshoot. The two of them rocked No. 13 jerseys — her boy wearing a green one with white numbers and Mama sporting a white one with green numbering.

The post is a recording of a photo montage showing off all of their pictures together and judging from the number of comments left on this recording, it seems that they have been disabled. Having zero comments on a post that racked up over 24,000 likes seems strange.

But what commenters thought was even stranger was the dynamic presented in the TikTok that was re-posted by Kat (@katvella) on the popular social media platform. Kat writes in a caption for her clip, which accrued over 15.8 million views, that she managed to record "the original video you're all looking for."

It begins with mom sitting down on the field with her son jumping over her head. Next up, Mom is piggyback riding her boy, smiling toward the camera. Then, she's sitting on the high schooler's lap as they smile from the bleachers.

Later on in the clip they hit several other smiling football themed poses. She pretends to be a defender on the field as her boy points to someone off camera, acting like he's on offense. The next slide shows him gripping the pigskin, while mom squats down ready for a tackle.

One of the pictures indeed shows her getting ready for a tackle, followed by several other pictures of her holding the football on the ground in front of her son as he gets ready to kick. Another photo shows that there were other moms whose kids play for the high school football team who had the same idea. They're all pictured sitting on the bleachers and wearing the same black t-shirts as their kids rock green jerseys.

In one set up, the football players are seated behind their moms. Each of the players hunch over their mothers' left shoulders to give them a kiss on their cheeks. The moms look up at their sons to meet their kind gesture.

Some TikTokers mentioned that they were perturbed by the photographs. One comment that received over 6,000 likes on Kat's post says: "This needs to be on the, 'he's your son, not your boyfriend' Facebook page."

Someone else thought the photo ops just looked strange: "THEM ALL LEANING IN at the stadiums?!! Is BONKERS!!!!!" While another was shocked to see the video as they recognized the kicker in the clip: "OMG I GO THERE THATS OUR KICKER YALL WHAT HE DO."

There are other folks online who've called out what they see as a trend of moms heading online to pose for pictures and act like their sons are the men in their lives. Like this TikToker who went on a rant against the phenomenon they've been seeing.