"Treated Me Like Trash" — Food Influencer Called out for Wasting All-You-Can-Eat Lobsters "Definitlely wrong for that." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 21 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET

A food blogger and "luxury connoisseur" is being decried on TikTok for what many users referred to as "obnoxious" and gross behavior. Mister Lewis (@mister.lewis) recorded himself visiting an all-you-can-eat lobster buffet at the Palms Casino Resort. In the video, he brings single lobsters to his table, one plate at a time, as per the sign in the restaurant that states guests are allowed one lobster per plate.

The TikToker interpreted this sign as him being able to bring as many lobsters to his table as he would like, as long as he did so one plate at a time. He ultimately gets into an argument with staff members at the restaurant, and commenters criticized the way he conducted himself at the restaurant.

"Appreciate you, boss, appreciate that," Mister Lewis states as he walks away from the buffet line with two plates piled with cooked lobsters in each hand. One of the lobsters ends up crashing to the floor, resulting in him shrugging his shoulders. "Ope! Oh well."

"Can I have more lobster or not?" the influencer can be heard asking off-camera. The video then cuts to an employee of the restaurant explaining that they most certainly can, but they'll have to finish the ones he has on his table first.

"I have to eat all this first?" he says pointing to the table where there are two plates of several lobsters and a third of several lobster tails. Also on the table are a bucket, a plate of lemon wedges, and two bowls of melted butter.

"To be clear, the rule's that I have to finish a plate before I go back to the buffet?" Mister Lewis asks. The employee states "For the lobsters? Yes," before pointing off-camera and referencing a sign that presumably refers to the rule he's speaking to.

"It says one per plate. It doesn't say you have to eat the plate before you come back though," the TikToker says to the employee who continues to explain that he needs to finish the lobsters he already piled onto his table.

At this point in the video, another diner tells Mister Lewis that "it's common sense," and the TikToker says, "I wasn't even talking to you who are you? Who are you I wasn't talking to you!"

The clip then transitions to another employee taking a photograph of the number of lobsters on the customer's table. Then the video cuts to Mister Lewis sitting at a table and posing with plates of the boiled crustaceans. "The casino who be taking all y'all money has a problem with me taking some lobster. All you can eat? Stop playing with me," he says, pouring melted butter all over the lobster tails so it cascades over the protein.

"So I'm at the Palms in Vegas trying to put y'all on to the good spots ... and the manager comes over to my table like umm, excuse me, are you gonna eat all that? The rules said one piece per plate. So that's exactly what I was doing. I would get one piece, take it back to my table, and then go back and get another piece."

He records himself dunking a bit of lobster inside the melted butter and jamming it into his mouth. "Ayy listen after all that I ain't even gonna hold y'all, that lobster was bussin! The butter had some seasoning and at only $80 too. This deal is definitely worth it. But the way that they treated me made me wanna leave immediately."

He claps his hands in front of the mound of lobster intoning his satisfaction with the meal. His clip then transitions to him holding several plates of unfinished lobsters, tossing them out into the trash. He grimaces and says, "Sorry," as he throws the lobsters out. Someone can be heard saying off-camera repeatedly that he's "not supposed to be back here," while another person echoes the same thing.

The final shot of his video are all of the lobsters that he threw away just to record his video. Numerous TikTokers who responded to his video expressed their disdain for the way he handled himself in the restaurant.

"Nah you wrong on this one boss," one person penned. "Definitely wrong for that," another remarked. Someone else penned that they believed the restaurant should sue him for the way he behaved in their establishment: "The restaurant should take legal action."

One commenter thought that just because he has money and/or a following doesn't mean he needs to go out of his way to make life more difficult for others around him. "You can be wealthy, but kind and humble at the same time," they penned.

