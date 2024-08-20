Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I Thought This Was America!” — Yankees Fan Kicked out of Game for Building Chicken Bucket Castle "HE HAD TO KICK IT DOWN??????" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 20 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @julesbbomss

If you're planning on building a castle made out of chicken buckets while you're watching a game at Yankee Stadium, know that you run the risk of potentially getting kicked out.

While that may seem like a harsh punishment for what seems like an innocuous pastime, a TikToker named Jules (@julesbbomss) documented this very phenomenon in a viral clip she posted to the popular social media app.

Jules's video begins with a Yankee fan collecting empty chicken buckets. Throughout the video, containers of the buckets are being passed up through the aisles. One by one, they head up to the fan who stacks them, forming a chicken bucket pyramid.

In what seems like a bid to encourage other Yankees fans to pass their chicken buckets ahead, they routinely launch into a chant that goes "Chi-cken buck-ets!" over and over again, punctuated by a rhythmic clap.

About 40 seconds into the two-minute clip, the fans begin to shout in ecstasy. "One more!" the head chicken bucket builder shouts, indicating that they are only a single chicken bucket away from completing the food container structure.

After receiving the final bucket, he holds it up into the air in victory, nodding his head. He places the bucket down while holding a massive hot dog in his hand, which then goes into the top of the bucket castle.

Source: TikTok | @julesbbomss

With the edifice completed, he shouts and claps his hands. However, he receives another chicken bucket, but before he can figure out what to do with the extra piece, a stadium employee can be seen approaching him.

Folks immediately know what this means. They start to boo, as they fear that this worker has been instructed to come and inform them that the bucket structure needs to come down. He smiles and starts to talk into the ear of the man who built the bucket structure, who also seems to smile and be receptive to the worker's exhortations.

However, a quick cut in the video reveals that this isn't the case — several more folks pass up their chicken buckets to the head builder, who begins stacking up the castle even higher than before.

Source: TikTok | @julesbbomss

Then, tragedy strikes. A security officer appears out of nowhere and kicks down the chicken bucket structure, aiming for the bottom buckets. It's clear that some of them still have food in them.

The Yankees fan, still smiling, looks at the security guard with his arms outstretched as if to ask what exactly he did that was wrong. Even though the bucket castle was ultimately destroyed, the original bucket builder didn't stop his chanting.

Another security officer wearing a black shirt that reads "Special Operations" can be seen helping to escort the builder out as he continues to shout "Chi-cken buck-ets!" clapping his hands. Other folks listening to his cries join in with chants and clapping of their own. Someone yells out, "I thought this was America!"

Source: TikTok | @julesbbomss

The scene looks like something out of a sports comedy, where a (presumably) at-least-slightly-inebriated fan gets kicked from the game in a blaze of glory. Fans in his section start to protest his expulsion from the game, until they hold their caps over their hearts and begin to sing along to "God Bless America."

And in honor of the builder, later on in the game, fans held up their own chicken buckets in his memory as a means of rallying the home team. Numerous TikTokers who saw the post remarked that they couldn't understand why security would go through such great lengths to ruin the chicken bucket structure.

Source: TikTok | @julesbbomss