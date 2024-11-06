Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Never Forghetti” — Woman Vacationing in Italy Shocked to See Food Wrapped in 9/11 Newspaper "Aw they wanted to give you a piece of home." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 6 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @alyssamouton

While vacationing in Italy, TikToker Alyssa Marcantel (@alyssamouton) noticed a strange detail that came with her order of spring rolls. After getting over the fact that someone ordered spring rolls in Italy, you can turn your attention over to the bag that her food arrived in. Alyssa posted this odd choice of food container in a viral TikTok which she shared online.

"OK so we're in Italy," she says, smiling into the camera at the top of the clip. She covers her mouth, suppressing giggles as she does. The hustle and bustle of what sounds like a busy restaurant can be heard behind her.

"At this Bao Bun place and we ordered some spring rolls. It came in this little thing," she says, changing the orientation of her camera to show of the packaging her food arrived in at the restaurant. From the looks of it, it seems like it's a piece of newspaper that was cut and formed into a recyclable pouch.

"It came in this little thing," she says, showing off the paper. However, when she flips it around, she reveals that it isn't just any old random newspaper, but that it actually contains pictures of the Sept. 11th, 2001 World Trade Center tragedy.

An airplane can be seen flying toward one of the Twin Towers in the picture, with a headline referencing the event that changed the trajectory of the United States' policies forever.

"It's 9/11!" she exclaims on camera, still trying to stifle her laughter. Next, Alyssa pans her camera up to a man who is sitting across from her. "It's 9/11!" she says again in disbelief. "It's 9/11!" the TikToker repeats, squealing with laughter.

Upon further inspection of the "newspaper" that the food came in, it appears that the bag containing the spring rolls are actually wax paper ones that are traditionally served up to customers at restaurants.

However, it seems that this particular business found a vendor that prints custom designs on these food baggies and for whatever reason, the image of a newspaper discussing the 9/11 tragedy is one that this eatery wanted to go with.

It's a choice that Alyssa questions in a caption for her post, as she writes: "When in Rome I guess????? The fact that there is a company somewhere manufacturing these is even crazier."

There are businesses that indeed sell newspaper wax paper products, like Web Restaurant Store. This particular 12" X 12" newspaper style print deli sandwich wrap features a World Daily News article.

The front story looks like a football game with the piece's title reading: "Hometown Hero Leaves Legacy." Another article on the faux newspaper reads: "Mystery of Loch Ness Solved." Web Restaurant Store sells 1,000 of these for $33.99. If that one doesn't tickle your fancy, there are other designs as well.

TikTokers who saw the video were cracking up at the food wrapping. One person posted the following joke: "Mr. President, they've eaten the second roll." While another made a location contingent quip: "Never Forghetti." "Never forget … even on vacation lol," someone else echoed.

However, another person said that the wrapping seemed insensitive to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. "This feels like a hate crime." Of course, there were a ton of people who just found the entire thing hilarious and couldn't stop making jokes about it. "I rate this a 9 out of 11."

Someone else remarked: "I’ll have the stuffed pentagoni." "Spring rolls don’t melt steel beams," another person replied. Maybe it could just be that Italians have a dark sense of humor when it comes to particular news events.

At least that's according to this one story posted by a user on the application who shared a tale of what transpired after the OceanGate submarine was lost underwater. "We were in Rome when the submarine went missing and the bar we ate at one night was playing 'we all live in a yellow submarine' on repeat."