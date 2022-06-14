Planning a Trip to Italy? Stanley Tucci Talks How to Avoid "Tourist Traps" and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: This partnership is all about embracing the Italian lifestyle. Can you talk about what the Italian way of life means to you and how you have embraced the Italian way of living?

Stanley Tucci: I love this idea [of] taking time for oneself, for one's family, for one's friends, to enjoy life in a very simple way. It's not like you need a lot of money. It's not like you need a lot of space even. I suppose, in some ways, it's a mindset. ... Making sure that you really do take the time, you know, if you can take a day off here and there, whatever business you're in, if you can do that, if you can take more days off, it's a good thing.