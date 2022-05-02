How Many Episodes Is 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' Season 2?

As travel restrictions continued in early 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, viewers were able to escape to Italy through Academy Award-nominee Stanley Tucci's CNN series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

The Devil Wears Prada actor is exploring the rich food scene in each of Italy's 20 distinct regions on the nonfiction series. Stanley covered six areas, including Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Rome, Bologna, Milan, Tuscany, and Sicily, on the six-episode debut season.