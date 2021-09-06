"The Kids Were Great, but It Was Hard for Them": Stanley Tucci on His Successful Cancer Treatment

Stanley landed one of his first roles circa 1985, playing a soldier in Prizzi's Honor. The gig paved the way for bigger opportunities, with appearances on popular TV shows like Murder One, Bull, and ER.

Stanley wedded Kathryn "Kate" Spath-Tucci in 1995. They were married for 14 years, up until Kate's tragic death from breast cancer in April 2009. They welcomed three kids: twins Isabel and Nicolo (born in 2000), and Camilla (born in 2002).