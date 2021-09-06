"The Kids Were Great, but It Was Hard for Them": Stanley Tucci on His Successful Cancer Treatment

"The Kids Were Great, but It Was Hard for Them": Stanley Tucci on His Successful Cancer TreatmentBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 6 2021, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
One of the most prolific actors out there, Stanley Tucci has appeared in hit movies like Big Night, Julie & Julia, and Captain America: The First Avenger over his nearly four-decade-long career. An Oscar-nominated actor, Stanley has played characters like Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada. His career achievements are well-documented, but what about his personal life? Does Stanley have kids?
Stanley Tucci is the proud dad of five kids.
Stanley landed one of his first roles circa 1985, playing a soldier in Prizzi's Honor. The gig paved the way for bigger opportunities, with appearances on popular TV shows like Murder One, Bull, and ER.
Stanley wedded Kathryn "Kate" Spath-Tucci in 1995. They were married for 14 years, up until Kate's tragic death from breast cancer in April 2009. They welcomed three kids: twins Isabel and Nicolo (born in 2000), and Camilla (born in 2002).
"You never stop grieving. You never stop grieving," Stanley told CBS Sunday Morning in January 2021. "And it's still, it's still hard after 11 years, it's still hard, and it always will be hard. But you can't let it – and she would never want any of us to sort of, to wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."
Stanley and his second wife, Felicity Blunt, share two kids, Matteo Oliver (born in 2015) and Emilia Giovanna (born in 2018).
Stanley Tucci and his second wife, Felicity Blunt, are keen foodies.
The actor started spending time with Felicity Blunt, a literary agent and Emily Blunt's sister, around 2010. As a story has it, they were first introduced to each other at the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada in 2006. They reconnected once again in July 2010, at Emily and John Krasinski's wedding. The ceremony was held at George Clooney's house in Lake Como, Italy.
"After Kate died, I saw [Felicity] at her sister Emily's wedding. I went to England to do a movie, and then we started dating," Stanley told The Guardian in 2017.
"We started eating out a lot, and then she came and stayed with me in America, and we started cooking together, and it was great," Stanley said on The Queen Latifah Show in 2013.
Stanley proposed during a romantic getaway to Berlin, Germany, in 2011. But the beautiful experience came with unexpected downsides.
"I panicked instantly afterward," Stanley told The Times in 2015, per ABC News. "It was very hard to go on vacations at first, really hard to go with Felicity someplace. I felt guilty. It's horrible."
Stanley and Felicity overcame the initial obstacles together. They tied the knot in 2012 in London.
Stanley opened up about his past tongue cancer diagnosis in an interview with 'Vera' magazine.
As the star revealed in a new interview with Vera magazine, he was diagnosed with tongue cancer three years ago. He has now recovered.
“It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo," he said. "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible."
"The kids were great, but it was hard for them," he added. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation."