Viewers Get to See a New Side of Italy on 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy'

While some might believe that this food and wine tour of Italy is unexpected for the actor, Stanley has previously been involved in many projects relevant to the culinary field. In 1996, he wrote, directed, and starred in Big Night, a movie about two brothers running a restaurant. He's published two cookbooks, called The Tucci Table and The Tucci Cookbook. He's even worked with Food & Wine Magazine's Ray Isle.

Needless to say, this is a man who likes food. According to Deadline, which first broke the news of the series, the show "will see Tucci travel to several very different regions in the country and he will also look at the history of the food, for instance, looking at how wealth and poverty impacted on the cuisine culture in Florence, Tuscany. He will also visit Rome, Sicily and Milan to gain a better understanding of the history, culture and people."