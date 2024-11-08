Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Oh Yeah, Babyyyy” — Mom Accurately Predicts Everything Her Toddlers Are Going to Say "You’re so attuned to your children! Love it!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 8 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @haileyosbrne

Psychology Today says that "we are creatures of habit," and that isn't necessarily a bad thing. Especially if we're able to espouse good habits that we stick to on a daily basis. This fact of life can also help us adequately prepare for people's responses to situations — if you know how someone is going to react to a phenomenon, you can then know how you can reply to them and plan accordingly.

This can be comforting for parents, especially if they want to know how to be able to work with their kids throughout specific scenarios. If you know your kids are going to be difficult about something you need them to do, even if you're tired or frustrated yourself, you can plan a healthy and happy way to address it.

And it seems like a mom and TikToker named Hailey (@haileyosbrne) knows her kids like the back of her hand, demonstrating as such in a viral clip where she aptly predicts their exact responses to things that she asks or says to them.

"Eggs for breakfast?" she asks at the start of the video, recording herself about to predict what her child is going to say in response. As her toddler begins to speak Hailey mouths what she anticipates they're about to say. "Sunny side up eggs?" the child asks, which she nails.

Next, the clip cuts to Hailey recording herself again. She says, "Your turn to stir?" Predicting what her toddler is about to say, she attempts to successfully predict what the child will respond with.

"OK," the toddler says. But it's the second part that Mom gets right. "Oh yeah, babyyy." Hailey smiles when her kid does this. Next, Mom reaches for something off-camera. "Whoa, Sissy, look," she says as she points to it.

Source: TikTok | @haileyosbrne

This is probably Hailey's most impressive prediction in the video thus far, she even nails the little bit of delay in the first word, when she says, "Wwwhhhat in the world is that?" Again, Mom demonstrates that she really, really, knows her kid.

"Yes, I'm also going to make some pancakes," she tells the child. "Oh yeah, pancake time," she responds, which mom, again, mouths perfectly. At this point, she's batting a perfect 4/4 with her verbal predictions.

But her predictions aren't just restricted to making breakfast, either. Hailey's video changes settings as the video cuts to her walking through the grocery store with her child. Mom says: "I think we need to grab some peanut butter."

Source: TikTok | @haileyosbrne

She looks around shiftily off camera, smiling in anticipation as to what her child is going to say. "Peanut butter jelly time, peanut butter jelly time," her kid sings, which Hailey also nails. How does she do it? 5 out of 5, these are remarkable numbers.

Later on in the video, Hailey records herself in the kitchen, with makeup on her face and her hair done. It seems like it's lunch time and she's about to make another kid a meal. "And what sandwich did you want Joy?" she asks.

At first, Joy deliberates as to what her selection will be. "Just peanut butter please," she says, smiling as she predicts that as well. 6 for 6. God-like. Up until this moment, it seems that each and every one of her prognostications has been reserved for just food.

Source: TikTok | @haileyosbrne

But it also extends to entertainment, as well. "What do you guys wanna watch?" Hailey asks her children. "Ninja Turtles," they respond emphatically. Hailey nails it, pushing her up to 7 out of 7 correct predictions.

After this, Hailey records herself sitting in her car, she motions towards the backseat of the vehicle to her kids and says, "Hey Bub, look at that really big sign over there." She then brings the camera closer to her face so people can see her mouth and what she thinks her kid is going to say next.

"That's the biggest sign I ever saw," Hailey gets again, making it 8 for 8 in the video. She can't help but laugh at this one before she squeezes in yet another try.

Source: TikTok | @haileyosbrne

Her next statement is one that's a correction she makes to something her kid says. "No baby that's 30 seconds, not 30 minutes. "Oh, I get it," she says, accurately knowing, yet again, what her child was about to say. That's 9 for 9 ladies and gentlemen.

She even gets the intonation and how her child is going to say the words, nailing the exact rhythm of their speech in the process of doing so. 10 out of 10.