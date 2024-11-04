Home > Viral News > Trending Some Think Mark Longo and His Wife's OnlyFans Content Caused Raid That Killed Peanut the Squirrel Peanut's death has sparked national outrage. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 4 2024, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@markthesquirreldad; onlyfans

On Nov. 1, it was announced that internet icon Peanut the squirrel (also known as P'Nut) had sadly been seized from his home and killed by New York State police. Peanut's dad, content creator Mark Longo, shared a tearful message explaining that the Department of Environmental Conservation had been called to his property, where he ran what seemed to be an unauthorized animal sanctuary called P'Nut's Freedom Farm.

Tragically, after one of the officers was reportedly bitten by Peanut during the raid, the police seized and euthanized both the squirrel and Mark's raccoon, Fred, for rabies testing.

It's a story that has sparked national outrage, with many expressing frustration and anger at the unknown person or group who reported Mark and his animals to the police. However, a new theory suggests that the authorities may have raided Mark's home for an entirely different reason. Here's what we know.

Mark and his wife, Dani Longo, were successful OnlyFans creators.

While the story going around has been that authorities were called on Mark's property for the health and safety of the animals being held there, a theory sparked by Mark himself suggests that the police, as well as whoever reported him in the first place, had a problem with his and his wife's "spicy social media presence," per TMZ.

"I think there's an ulterior motive here," Mark told the outlet, " ... especially since, other than taking the animals, they took no action against me." He also claims that no one from either the New York State Police Department or the state Department of Environmental Conservation has attempted to contact him in the days following the raid.

In an interview with the New York Post, Mark and his wife, Daniela, said that Peanut's success online had served as a successful way to drive viewers to their OnlyFans account.

@markthesquirreldad RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I'm sorry 1 failed you but thank you for everything Yall we desperately need your help. Help us raise the money to fight this and help @pnuts_freedom_farm continue to help animals like peanut ♬ original sound - Mark Longo

Peanut the squirrel was a "cash cow" for Mark and his wife.

"Did this do wonders to my OnlyFans?" he said. "Absolutely. It’s making a lot of money from this." This has led Mark and Daniela to believe that whoever reported him to the authorities may have been jealous of his financial success — after all, he was able to purchase the 350-acre land for P'Nut's Freedom Farm "with the $800,000 that they made in one month posting their porn online," per the Post.

When asked who he thought may have called for the raid on his property, Mark said, "Maybe it’s someone who thinks I use this place to make a lot of money."

In the days since Peanut's death, the whole situation has sparked outrage throughout the entire country. It has even been co-opted by right-wing Trump supporters — including Elon Musk — who believe that, because the incident took place in the blue state of New York, it was the result of Democratic policies and views.

