Home > Viral News > Influencers Peanut the Squirrel's Death in New York Has Led to Outrage Across the Internet The squirrel's death has become a viral outrage on the right. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 4 2024, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@peanut_the_squirrel12

Thanks to videos posted by his owner, Mark Longo, Peanut the Squirrel, also known as P'Nut or PNUT, had accumulated more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. In videos, Mark showed Peanut jumping on him, following him around the house, and being a cute little guy.

Article continues below advertisement

On Nov. 1, though, Mark took to Instagram to reveal that Peanut and his pet raccoon, Fred, had both been confiscated and euthanized by New York State. Following the news that Peanut had been killed, many wanted to know why the state had decided to take that drastic step.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did they kill Peanut the squirrel?

According to NBC News, authorities showed up at Mark's residence in Pine City, N.Y. to confiscate Peanut after receiving multiple anonymous complaints. Mark claimed that they showed up "at least six officers." In a joint statement, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Chemung County Department of Health said that they had taken the action to protect public health.

They said they were "coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus." The DEC also noted that it is illegal to keep young wildlife as pets because they are "not well suited for life in captivity. Plus, they may carry diseases that can be given to people."

Article continues below advertisement

It seems, then, that Peanut and Fred were euthanized because they were deemed unsafe and because Mark was breaking the law by keeping them in his house. Peanut's story has gained national traction, particularly on the right, as many call for justice and suggest that the state was somehow out of line in having him euthanized. Elon Musk has been particularly vocal, writing, "Vote for PNut! For Liberty! For Freedom!" suggesting that a vote for Trump is a vote for Peanut.

Article continues below advertisement

Mark, who runs a farm and cares for animals in his spare time, said that the media was informed of Peanut's death before he was told. "Despite our passionate outcry for compassion, the agency chose to ignore our pleas, leaving us in deep shock and grief," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness," he added. "To the group of people who called DEC, there’s a special place in hell for you."

The DEC and Chemung County said that Fred and Peanut were euthanized after a person involved with the investigation was bitten by Peanut. "To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized," they said in a joint statement. "The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician."