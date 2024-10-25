Home > Viral News > Influencers Corinna Kopf's Net Worth Could Plummet With Her OnlyFans Retirement Corinna admitted on Oct. 24 that she's not fully ready to let her OnlyFans millions go. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 25 2024, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@corinnakopf

While many influencers have made a living on social media, joining OnlyFans (if you're lucky) is particularly profitable. Since the subscription service gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the site has afforded many camera-ready talent with earnings that can set them up for the rest of their lives. Content creator Corinna Kopf became one of the lucky few who never had to work again after joining the platform.

In October 2024, the model announced via X (formerly Twitter) that she was retiring from OnlyFans after making an account in 2021. The announcement came after Corinna shared that she earned $67 million from her account within the last three years! Her remarkable OnlyFans earnings are just some of the ways she's been able to make money online. Here's what to know about Corinna's net worth!

What is Corinna Kopf's net worth?

Corinna's choice to retire from OnlyFans came after she joined the "A Milli" gang several times. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of $30 million. She received some of her millions from OnlyFans. In September 2024, during a Twitch stream reposted by Lacy, Corinna shared her earnings and said she made $67 million, with about $53 million in net income. However, her actual level of wealth is $30 million.

Once she started posting, Corinna quickly began getting paid handsomely by OnlyFans. In August 2021, she shared that she earned roughly $4 million from OnlyFans in only one month. Corinna later told Logan Paul on his Impaulsive Podcast that she consistently made at least $1 million a month several months after her account gained traction.

no more link in bio ……. — corinna kopf (@CorinnaKopf) October 24, 2024

In addition to OnlyFans, the model makes her living through YouTube. She was previously a member of 's Vlog Squad before stepping out with her solo content. Corrina is also an active Twitch gamer, though she was banned from the platform in 2019. The Fortnite gamer also signed an exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming in December 2019, and her accounts on both sites are active, with over 1 million followers each.

Corinna Kopf Influencer Net worth: $30 million Corinna Kopf is an influencer, streamer, and one of the top earners on OnlyFans. Birthdate: Dec. 1, 1995 Birthplace: Palatine, Ill. Mother: Tina Kopf (Stepmother) Father: Jayrod Kopf Education: William Fremd High School

Is Corinna Kopf really retiring from OnlyFans?

Corinna shocked her fans, (many of whom probably think they're her only) when she dropped the news that she was retiring from OnlyFans. In her first post about the announcement, she wrote a simple message that had fans convinced she was leaving. "no more link in bio..." she cryptically wrote.

After seeing the chatter about her decision, Corinna felt she needed to address her real intentions regarding her OnlyFans account. She shared that she hadn't precisely retired from the company that brought her millions but confirmed that would be her next move.

so… i haven’t actually retired from that site just yet but i do want to try and separate from it slowly over the next couple of months. i’ve been in a consistent battle with myself over it recently and it’s time to slowly step away. — corinna kopf (@CorinnaKopf) October 25, 2024

"So… I haven’t actually retired from that site just yet, but I do want to try and separate from it slowly over the next couple of months," Corinna confirmed. "I’ve been in a consistent battle with myself over it recently, and it’s time to slowly step away." The YouTuber also admitted that, although she has mixed feelings about being on OnlyFans and the public scrutiny that comes with it, at the end of the day, money talks.

"If you want me to be super, and I mean SUPER transparent, I hate being on the site/ how I'm looked at by others, but I'm currently building a home, and walking away from $300,000+ a month seems a little…stupid."