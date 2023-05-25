Home > Viral News > Trending Source: TikTok / @ta1laaa Woman Shares How She Found out Her Stepdad Was Her Top Subscriber on OnlyFans An OnlyFans creator was taken aback when she found out that her top subscriber was actually her stepdad. Here's how she told her mom about it. By Kelly Corbett May 25 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

There's nothing wrong with subscribing to an OnlyFans creator, but there is something wrong if you are said creator's stepfather in disguise. That was the reality for a woman named Tai, who took to TikTok to share how she find out that her stepfather was one of her top subscribers on OnlyFans. Gross.

Woman finds out her stepdad follows her on OnlyFans.

Tai, who posts under the username @ta1laaa on TikTok, shared a series of videos on her page discussing how she found out that her stepfather, who had been in her life since she was 11, was subscribed to her OnlyFans. He wasn't just subscribed though, he was actually a top fan.

"When I first started my website, I had this customer who was my number one customer. He bought every single thing that I sent him. He was pretty much a follower from the beginning," she explained, adding that they would talk everyday and he even made custom requests.

Within two months' time, Tai said this follower had shelled out approximately $2,000 AUD on her content. She explained that she didn't know who the user was, but he had a very specific username.

So when she saw someone with this exact username view her TikTok page, she did a little investigating. Weirdly enough, TikTok marked this person's profile as someone she had in her phone contacts.

Tai narrowed it down to about six people who it could be, one of which included her stepfather. To confirm her suspicion, she messaged the account and wrote that she knew who they were. "Within two minutes, I got a text from my stepdad which said, "Hey Tai, can we talk?"

Tai informed him that she would be telling her mom immediately. As she phoned her mom, he asked to speak with her. Finally, Tai accepted his call and they discussed this, with her mom listening on a different line. Her stepdad claimed that he had only subscribed to her page "for her welfare." When he got home later that day, Tai's mom told him to pack her bags. It was over.

