You Don’t Have to Be From Ipanema to Do This TikTok Trend!

If you don't think you know the song "The Girl From Ipanema" by Astrud Gilberto, João Gilberto, and Stan Getz, yes you do. It's that jazzy, catchy tune that lyrics go, "Tall, and tan, and young, and lovely, The girl from Ipanema goes walking." If you still don't know it, it's about to be all over your FYP since it's the latest TikTok trend.

What is the "Girl From Ipanema" trend on TikTok?

What is the "Girl From Ipanema" trend on TikTok?

The trend is set to the part of the song "The Girl From Ipanema" that goes, "tall, and tan, and young, and lovely, the girl from Ipanema goes walking..." Basically creators are showing themselves during each individual lyric, with the corresponding words on the screen. They include a check mark or "X" for whether they are that thing or not.

For example, TikTok user @stella.polsler filmed herself in separate clips as "tall," "tan," "young," "lovely," "girl from Ipanema," and finished off the video with a clip of her walking since she "goes walking" as well. Each clip had the words on the screen with a check mark next to them.

But just because you may not be tall, tan, or young doesn't mean you can't do the trend. Instead of putting a check mark next to that word, people are putting an "X" or the "no" symbol. For example, take the TikTok video from user @cleosouls. She isn't "tall" so she put the "no" emoji next to that word, but she is tan, young, "and lovely." She also isn't from Ipanema, so she put the "no" emoji again next to those words. She ended her video by doing a silly walk in the hall.

You don't even have to be a human to do this trend! The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center creatively made a TikTok video using one of their giraffes. The giraffes aren't from Ipanema, but they are tall, tan, young, lovely, and definitely can walk. One commenter wrote, "this made me giggle," while another said, "how did I forget giraffes exist lol."

Another TikTok user, @blisei had a similar idea using an animal, but with a kitten. In the video, the user humorously puts a question mark emoji next to the word "tan." This kitten is apparently not a girl either, since there is an "X" next to the word "girl." One commenter jokingly wrote, "goes walking" with an "X" next to it and then "goes jumping" with a "check mark" next to that since the person showed the kitty basically jumping during that section of the video.