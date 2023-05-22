Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images This Teen's Student Council Video Went Viral for Its 'Mean Girl' References Who is Maya? A TikTok account (@maya4stuco) created for a teenager's student council campaign unexpectedly captured TikTok's attention. By Kelly Corbett May 22 2023, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

The world can learn a thing or two about marketing from these high school students. A TikTok video for one teen's student council campaign has currently taken over the platform for its hilarious nods to Mean Girls. But instead of Regina George being at the center of this story, it's a teenage girl named Maya Dodge, who has a really good campaign team. See why the internet is obsessed with her campaign video below.

Source: Getty images

Who Is Maya Dodge? Her student campaign video has received millions of views on TikTok.

In a video shared by the account @maya4stuco on May 8, 2023, a handful of students encourage viewers to vote for their friend Maya Dodge during their school's student council elections. And just as students adored Regina George, the Queen of the Plastics in Mean Girls, these students were equally enamored with Maya. “Maya’s single so I broke up with my boyfriend," said one girl at the beginning of the video as she teasingly pushed her boyfriend away.

Next up, two male students can be seen saying, “Maya likes boys so I like boys.” This is followed by a girl with long curly hair who says, “Maya said she liked my curly hair, so I never straightened it again.” Basically, Maya's classmates are (jokingly) obsessed with her and only want to please her. The TikTok video — which parodies a classic Mean Girls scene — continues to show her peers flattering her. But in an unexpected turn of events, the video seemingly reached way more folks than just Maya's classmates. It reached people all over over the world.

Source: tiktok

In the comment section, complete strangers were already fans of Maya. "I live in Kenya but vote for Maya," wrote one user. But what's even more interesting is that Maya is not believed to be in this video promoting her campaign; rather, it's just her classmates. That said, many viewers are pining to know what she looks like, asking for a "Maya reveal" in the comments.

Fortunately, @maya4stuco's account continued to stay active since the campaign video went viral, and even uploaded a few follow-up videos in which Maya did allegedly appear.

However, to viewers' chagrin, she had her face covered up with a hoodie, further dragging out the mystery of who she really. While it's unknown what area of the U.S. Maya and her friends hail from, we do know that her school's student council election will take place on May 24, 2023. The account also noted in its bio that it would reveal Maya's face soon, but it's unclear when.