Woman Says She Was Offered a Social Media Marketing Role That Paid Less Than McDonald's One woman took to TikTok to share a social media marketing position that paid $300 a week, calling it "the most offensive offer ever." By Kelly Corbett May 9 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

As the old saying goes, "Know your worth then add change." This is a great mindset to have when dating, but also when searching for jobs. If you get a salary offer that's way below your ballpark range, speak up for yourself.

Well, that's exactly what one TikTok user did after a company presented a salary to her that was far below the average pay for that type of work.

Woman slams company after offering her $300 a week for a social media marketing position.

TikTok user Katarina (@katarinaterentieva) took to the platform to share a job offer she received via email for a social media marketing position for $300 a week, claiming it was “the most offensive job offer I've ever received." "$300 a week to do all this," Katarina said as she shared the lengthy email she outlining the position. “What reality is this company living in?”

Katarina, who lives in Atlanta, Ga., claimed that the email asked her if she had a car. She was also asked to provide some social media strategies upfront, which seemed like a red flag considering that she wasn't an employee.

That said, Katarina wrote the company back to withdraw her candidacy and explained how out-of-touch the pay was for such a demanding position. She informed the company that she was applying for jobs with a salary range of $80,000 to $120,000 and that $300 a week was not a livable wage, citing that the average apartment rent in the area was $1,752.

In the comment section, users felt Katarina's pain. Assuming that the job was a typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. position Monday through Friday, she would only be making $7.50 an hour. Replying to a user about the hourly rate, Katarina wrote "McDonald's is paying $13."



Others shared similar stories of being offered positions for next-to-nothing payment. "I had a guy that wanted me to make him 20 [TikTok] videos for $200," wrote one user.

Another chimed in: "Yup ... same boat here. I was offered part-time (20 hours a week) for $13k a year ... that is $12.50 an hour. Oh and here's the kicker, it involved travel."

