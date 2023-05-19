Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images People Have Forgotten the Art of Skipping — and the Hilarious Results Are Trending Online Society has advanced so far in ways, but we're a hop and a skip back when it comes to skipping. People forgot how to skip and it's now a TikTok trend. By Katherine Stinson May 19 2023, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Ironically, the further society moves forward when it comes to technological advancement, the further we step back when it comes to basic skills. No, seriously — people have forgotten how to skip.

In case you forgot too, here's a quick refresher. The act of skipping involves lightly jumping from one foot to the other in a rhythmic fashion. It's not a run, but you're not walking either. Naturally, TikTok has captured people in the act of forgetting how to skip, because it's trending.

Source: TikTok/@trinakaydesigns; TikTok/@ScruffMcGruff

People have been recording how other people have forgotten how to skip and posting it online.

The hilarious TikTok trend involves one person recording another, typically with a caption explaining how they found it hard to believe that anyone could forget how to skip until the person being recorded shows how they literally forgot how to skip.

The person being recorded attempts to skip for the TikTok and then fails miserably. Although people could be exaggerating that they forgot how to skip for comedic effect, the end result remains hilarious regardless. Some people being recorded can't even get skipping right after multiple attempts (and for context, everyone participating in the forgot-how-to-skip trend is a full-blown adult! Is there something wrong with us millennials?).

Folks have been having an absolute ball with this trend in the comments section, of course. "Best TikTok trend," someone wrote. "Workers comp cases going up this week with all the hamstring pulls/tears from the skipping," another person joked. "People forget how to child," one commenter quipped.

"I thought I was the only one who forgot how to skip!" a relieved user said, adding, "Like my knees just don't work like that anymore." "Knees up, people! Knees up!" someone helpfully advised. "Me getting up to see if I can still skip," one commenter noted, followed by: "Still got it."

The trend on TikTok has garnered so much notoriety that views on "forgot how to skip" TikTok videos have racked up nearly 20 million views (and counting, obviously). Did we mention that the forgot-how-to-skip TikTok trend has inspired the #skipchallenge? The entire question of skipping has TikTok users making their own videos seeing if they still remember how to skip.