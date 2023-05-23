Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok | @kingkongzoe Internet Sides With Walmart Cashier Who Was Called Out by Customer for Not Bagging Groceries A Walmart customer recorded a cashier to call out their customer service skills, but a number of folks seemed to take issue with the poster's attitude. By Mustafa Gatollari May 23 2023, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

A video uploaded to the TikTok account @kingkongzoe went viral after throngs of commenters showed their support for a Walmart cashier in the clip, who was being decried on camera for possessing less-than-satisfactory customer service skills.

Article continues below advertisement

The uploader writes in a text overlay as they record a Walmart cashier scanning their items, which reads: "Walmart has the worst customer service," followed by an angry face emoji.

The cashier tells the shopper recording them the total of the order: it sounds like she says $124.64. The individual behind the camera then asks the Walmart employee if they don't mind putting the rest of the items in bags for them.

Article continues below advertisement

The cashier doesn't verbally respond to the query and then reaches over the counter to scan something else. She then begins to start bagging the items for the patron without saying a word. "There's stuff over here too," the customer says to the employee again, panning the camera lens over to a carton of eggs, along with other items in the bagging turnstile.

"The stuff that you put down here, it needs to be bagged." The employee responds, "Okay bruh," as they continue to work on the POS register screen. They then move the baggage turnstile around to bag more of the items for the person recording the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

The employee's lips can be heard moving and it sounds like they mutter an expletive in a low register. "Did you just damage my cereal? I don't need..." the customer says before the employee responds by saying, "Girl it's the box, it's the box. OK, then I'll take it off."

Article continues below advertisement

The employee then removes the box of cereal from the bag as they begin tapping on the register screen again. "You don't want to be here today?" the individual behind the camera asks again. "Cause that is not customer service. The way you acting." $127.13," the employee tells the customer, who asks her again to bag her eggs.

"Don't break them," she says as the employee slides them into a plastic bag, moving another item out of the way to make room for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kingkongzoe

The worker finally hands the customer their receipt for the transaction and it sounds like they mention something about capturing their exchange on video.

Article continues below advertisement

There were a number of viewers who saw the post who thought that the customer was being "extra" demanding and was only further antagonizing the employee to make matters worse.

"The customer’s attitude is probably the reason the cashier had an attitude smh," one TikToker wrote. Another penned, "It seems like you were just making her day harder" While someone else wondered why it was such a big deal for the customer to have an employee pack her items for them: "why can't people pack their own shopping"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @kingkongzoe

Someone else said that while the employee wasn't exhibiting the best customer service skills that the Walmart shopper themselves wasn't behaving any better than the worker: "That young lady may have had bad customer service or a bad attitude, but that customer was no better! So glad I don’t work with the public anymore!"

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else speculated that the customer must've done or said something beforehand that got on the employee's nerves: "I’m so glad I don’t work at Walmart no more. That lady had to do something to tick her off and the lady just standing there secretly recording herself"

Source: TikTok | @kingkongzoe

Article continues below advertisement

Another remarked that when they worked at Walmart it didn't seem to matter how kind they were to customers, there were always some who treated them rudely no matter what: "I used to work for Walmart and I use to always get rude customers no matter how nice I was to them I still was treated bad"

Source: TikTok | @kingkongzoe