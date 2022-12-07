Lululemon Karen Tries Stealing Items After Being Told She Can’t Return Used Clothes
A TikToker named Chanel who posts under the handle @chaneljalice on the popular social media platform uploaded a clip that shows a Lululemon customer, who she deems a "Karen," getting in an altercation with an employee of the store.
Judging from their interaction, it looks like the Karen in question is attempting to take new items from the location, because the employees wouldn't allow her to return used clothing (some said she was attempting to return Spanx). Both the caption for the video and a text overlay in the video suggest this.
Chanel writes in the overlay, "Karen trying to take items because she can't exchange used clothes"
The caption reads: "When you have to start recording because she was threatening to call the cops and put her hand in her face"
Worker: You're leaving my store, goodbye.
Karen: I am not leav-
W: Leave my store ma'am I'm telling you I'm not the one you want to do this with -
K:...receipt now give it to me.
W: Leave my store
At this point in the video, the customer walks to the other side of the counter as if she's going to walk behind it.
The worker continues to ask the woman to leave.
W: Leave my store.
K: Come on.
W: Stop trying to steal my stuff, leave my store. You're too told for this just leave my store.
K: I can't.
W: You are way too old for this.
Another employee, presumably the person recording the entire situation: "So you're not going to leave until she calls security?"
The customer then asks the woman if she could hand her the items back, "Can you please give me that?" Before adding, "Fine call Security I'll tell them what you're doing."
The worker repeats herself, "Leave my store."
"No," the Karen responds.
The customer then lunges across the counter to try and take the items back, but the employees stop her from doing so. The woman then walks away from the store after the employees continually tell her to leave and threaten to call Security multiple times.
Before leaving, the woman attempts to steal the item, which appears to be a winter hat, before exiting leaving the store and going into the mall. The employees loudly exclaim "what the f***" multiple times, seemingly incredulous to the behavior they just witnessed from the customer.
Several TikTokers expressed confusion as to what exactly was going on the video, but another TikToker, @thisisshelby, broke down exactly what was happening.
She writes, "what are y’all not getting, she had used spanx in the bag, tried to exchange them for news ones, after being denied she did this"
How do you think the employees handled the Karen? Should they have just called security from the get go and let them handle it? Do you think that customers should be allowed to return used clothes? The store does have a 30-day return policy for items, but does stipulate they have to be "like new."
Judging from the verbiage in the TikTok, it appears that the items were visibly worn, which could've been why they refused to refund the woman's purchases.