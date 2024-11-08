Home > Viral News > Trending “Am I That Bad of a Person?” — Bride Shocked After Walking Down Aisle to Empty Wedding Reception "This hurts my heart for you." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 8 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

A bride and groom ended up walking down the aisle to a near empty wedding reception. Kalina (@kalina_marie_23) posted footage of the desolate matrimonial celebration in a viral TikTok. She says that while her, her husband and child, and the few people who showed up ended up making the most of the night, that it was still an upsetting experience, which had her questioning if she did something wrong.

"POV: you planned the most beautiful entrance. Just to open the doors to an empty venue," a text overlay in the TikTok reads. Seated at the table of the reception seems to just be a single person wearing a red shirt. There's another man in black to the side of the left door.

At the double doors are two women, who open it up for the bride, Kalina. According to a caption for her video, she took the time to invite 75 people to her wedding ceremony. However, it doesn't seem like anyone showed up.

@kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL #fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound - Sara Lones Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

"This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months.The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to," she writes.

As the doors open up, a young child can be seen standing in front of the bride and groom. The man and young child are wearing matching outfits: jeans and a black dress shirt with identical ties. Somber music plays in the background of the video.

According to Kalina, out of the 75 people that she sent invitations to, only 5 of them actually took the time to attend the wedding reception. "FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm."

Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

She goes on to explain that it isn't like everyone was simply late and they decided to perform their walk out on time. They waited for more people to show up after Kalina's mother messaged that there wasn't anyone at the reception yet.

"My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40," Kalina says. Continuing in the video, the three of them walk into the room, with the few people in the venue applauding them as they walk inside.

A photographer stands there, snapping photos of them as they all walk down the aisle. Kalina's husband looks around the room for a bit and then hangs his head down. They hold each other's hands as they walk together. It was a stark contrast, Kalina writes, to what she imagined for her wedding day.

Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

"I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty."

As they reach the front of the aisle, the child goes and sits to join a woman seated at a table with a laptop. The bride and groom continue to hold each other's hands as they reach the end of the aisle.

Going on in her caption, Kalina talks about all of the money that went down the drain for the wedding festivities for the guests who never showed up. "All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs."

Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

However, despite the tear-jerking song that sounds like it was tailor made for animal care donation infomercials, she says that her and her husband ultimately ended up making the most out of the night. "Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did."

Despite this, however, it got Kalina wondering if she did anything wrong to malign the guests who didn't show up. "It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up?"

She also adds that the folks who didn't even bother to show up to her celebration didn't even send follow up messages of congratulations or anything, either. " I still have 'friends' that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet."

Source: TikTok | @kalina_marie_23

At the end of her message, she wrote that ultimately, she is happy to have her family to rely on, as the friends and family members she had hoped would attend her ceremony ultimately couldn't be trusted to attend on time.