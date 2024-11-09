Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Crying Woman Warns Followers About Police Misdemeanor Scam She Was Nearly Duped By "I never answer my phone. Ever." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 9 2024, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @isabelle.lux

TikToker Isabelle Lux (@isabelle.lux) says that she was nearly the victim of a "terrifying" con that placed her under a ton of stress. Consequently, she decided to post about it in a viral TikTok to serve as a PSA for other potential victims. Isabelle begins her video by crying directly into the camera, warning folks they should "be careful" of a "scam alert."

According to Isabelle, she received a phone call from her local police department and her device's screen she was, indeed, being contacted by local authorities. A voice on the other line informed the TikToker that she missed her jury duty summons and that they needed her to confirm her address.

They mentioned a residence to Isabelle, but it was an address she lived at previously, and the TikToker informed them that this was the case. Next, the person on the other end of the line told her she had multiple misdemeanor offenses against her name and began rattling them off.

Continuing to cry, Isabelle said that she could come into the police department for a 72-hour voluntary hold. Once there, she was informed she'd have her fingerprints taken, along with blood work as she was held for the three days.

The person on the other end told the TikToker that since she was pregnant, she probably shouldn't select this option. The other choice, unsurprisingly, was a "bond" option. Isabelle would have to pay money to the police department, the person said, over the phone.

Questioning why she couldn't just show up at the police station in order to pay the bond, the scammer told Isabelle that since there were warrants out for her arrest, she couldn't just go to the cops.

She said that the scam was "so scary" because of how much "sense" everything made about it. In her clip, Isabelle also reiterates that they had her first and last name along with previous addresses. Then, the number on her phone showed up as her local police department, and the con artist's story about warrants and not being allowed on police property made sense to Isabelle.

The TikToker said the occurrence threw her into an emotional spin and that she was "sobbing" on the phone as a result. In a fit of desperation, she listened to the con artist's recommendations to pay the bond over PayPal or Zelle.

She admits in hindsight that paying a government administration via PayPal seems extremely suspicious. But at the time because she was all up in her emotions, she keyed in all of the instructions from the fake agent over the phone. Just as she was about to hit send, however, her husband arrived home.

He told her to wait to send the money. To her, the cops were "out for her arrest" and not sending the money wasn't an option as she wanted to take care of this situation right then and there. Her husband then gets a lawyer on the phone who immediately says it's a scam.

However, Isabelle argues that there's no way it could be a scam because the con artist was "calling from the actual police department, Sheriff's department's number." That's when Isabelle and her significant other decided to phone up the police department themselves.

An actual employee of the police department looked up Isabelle's information and said that there weren't any warrants out for her address. The TikToker said that they informed the cops of the scam, again, exclaiming that she couldn't believe the con artists made it appear as if they were actually phoning her from the police department.

At the end of her clip she states that she posted her video as a warning to others and hopes that they don't have to go through the duress that she did upon receiving the call.

Tons of people who responded to her video seemed shocked that Isabelle would fall for the scam. "I never answer my phone. ever," one person remarked. Another thought she should've clocked it as a scam the second someone asked her to submit a payment over the phone.

"Isn’t it VERY obvious with the PayPal/Venmo deposit? Like why would you send it over PayPal to authorities???" "I don't think that federal or government agencies will ask you to pay over the phone," another replied.

Others couldn't believe that she readily believed she did something wrong. "The thing what I don’t get. Why were u so scared if u haven’t done anything. I mean, to take someone to prison u have to do something bad not park in wrong spot or smth. I would just hang up."