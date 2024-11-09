Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker’s Shocking Stray Bullet Video Brings Attention to Growing Gun Violence in America "Why would you touch the bullet?!?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 9 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @naydeenlis

TikToker Nadine (@naydeenlis), who describes herself as the "typical aspiring lawyer," has the internet with their jaws on the floor after sharing a video of a stray bullet that tore through her bathroom and shattered the mirror. Her video, which has rightfully amassed 3.3M views, documents her discovery of the bullet hole and the shattered glass scattered all over the bathroom floor.

“So we got home just now, and this is what we see in our bathroom … pretty sure that’s a bullet hole,” Nadine says in disbelief as she captures the chaotic aftermath. The video, though shocking, also captures a few unintentional and humorous moments, as Nadine, who seems genuinely stunned by the sight, touches the bullet casing and asks if it really is what she thinks it is.

Commenters were quick to jump in with some advice — along with a splash of humor … even at this quite unnerving incident. TikTokers also couldn’t resist some cheeky advice. One user pointed out, “First rule: don’t touch anything,” alluding to the classic rule of thumb in any crime scene.

Another commented, “You can always tell when someone doesn’t watch any true crime,” poking fun at Nadine’s lack of jumping on the bandwagon of this popular genre of entertainment. And the theme continued, with another saying, “I think one more person needs to ask you why you touched it! ”

Though the comments found some levity in Nadine’s situation, the unsettling reality remains: A stray bullet found its way into her home, highlighting a disturbing issue that affects people far removed from any direct altercation.

Nadine’s encounter with a stray bullet really pulls the veil off of an often-overlooked aspect of gun violence: the unintended, unpredictable, and sometimes tragic path of stray bullets. Stray bullets represent a grim subset of gun violence in the United States, claiming lives and injuring bystanders who are simply going about their lives.

Stray bullets have caused 34 deaths and 62 injuries between January and September 2024, with media documenting 124 incidents where innocent victims found themselves caught in gunfire.

Going back a bit, a study of stray bullet injuries between 2008 and 2009 found that these incidents disproportionately affected children and women and that trend continues: children aged 0-14 accounted for 31.2 percent of victims, while women represented nearly 45 percent.

The unpredictability of these events highlights just how pervasive and indiscriminate gun violence can be, with consequences that can reach anyone, anywhere.

Why does this issue often go overlooked? One of the challenges in understanding the full scope of stray bullet incidents is limited reporting. Often, these incidents are underreported or misclassified, which means they rely heavily on local media coverage for documentation.

Without accurate and comprehensive reporting, the issue is not fully understood, making it difficult to assess and address the true scope of the problem. Many incidents go unnoticed until they affect public spaces or reach social media, as in Nadine’s case.

Stray bullets are part of a broader gun violence crisis that claims over 45,000 lives annually in the U.S., according to the CDC. Many feel that broader gun safety measures are needed to reduce incidents like Nadine’s, from stricter regulations on firearm access to community violence intervention programs.

There’s a pressing need for comprehensive gun safety policies that address not just direct shootings, but all the ways gun violence manifests in society.

The reality of stray bullets underscores the urgency of preventative action. While some TikTokers may joke about Nadine’s “crime scene etiquette,” her story reminds us of the importance of creating safer communities for everyone.