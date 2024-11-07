Home > Viral News > Trending When Is Red Cup Day 2024? Starbucks's Most Anticipated Day of the Year Is Almost Here Vaunted food blogger Markie_devo has speculated based on what he's heard that November 14 will be the big day. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2024, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @laurenemily

The holidays are technically here, with Halloween behind and Thanksgiving just weeks away. That means it's time for one of the most important consumer rituals of the year: Red Cup Day 2024.

But when is Starbucks's most-anticipated day of the year? It's coming quickly, so if you've been holding your breath you are in luck. The wait is almost over. Here's what we know about the hotly hoped-for Starbucks event.

Starbucks's Red Cup Day 2024 is almost here, so when is it?

Starbucks's Red Cup Day is when they offer customers a reusable red cup with the purchase of qualifying drinks. The coffee company can be playful and secretive around announcing release dates, and they've followed that trend ahead of Red Cup Day 2024.

But we can determine when the big day will be based on the company's behavior in years past. They dropped their holiday menu items on Nov. 7, and in the past, they've generally dropped Red Cup Day within a week of the holiday menu launching. Food blogger Markie_Devo has speculated based on what he's heard that Nov. 14 will be the big day. And given what they've done in the past, this is a fair guess.

Starbucks's holiday menu offers some old faves and new treats.

Speaking of those holiday menu items, this year is a delicious blend of old favorites and new treats. For beverages, they brought back Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, the Chestnut Praline Latte, a (nondairy) Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. With something for everyone, the holiday beverage items will be tough to wave farewell to after the holidays.

New additions to the menu include a gingerbread cream and salted pecan cream cold foam, alongside returning peppermint chocolate cream, sugar cookie cream, and chestnut praline cream cold foams. These can be added to your favorite holiday or non-holiday menu items for a seasonal blast of flavor.

Holiday food items include returning favorites the sugar plum cheese Danish and a cranberry bliss bar, alongside newcomers turkey sage Danish, dark toffee bundt, penguin cookie and a snowman cake pop. If you have a sweet tooth and a penchant for seasonal flavors, these sweet treats are exactly what you've been waiting for.

Refreshers for the holiday menu will include: a Cran-Merry Orange Refresher, made with green coffee extract, cold water and infused with cranberries; a Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher combining the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher with a sweet lemonade; and a Cran-Merry Drink that combines the base Refresher with coconut milk.