We Tried That: Starbucks New Valentine's Day Drinks Are a Chocolate Lover's Dream One of these drinks wasn't exactly what we were expecting, and the other one exceeded our expectations by far. By Distractify Staff Feb. 12 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Starbucks

The season of love is here, and Starbucks fans are thrilled because the coffee chain is partaking in full this year. Along with a new collection of adorable, heart-themed merchandise, the company has also released two new decadent flavors to try with your boo.

The new drinks, the Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew and the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, are a frosty on classic V-day treats, and we just had to try them and see if they live up to the hype. Will these offerings replace your go-to Strawberry Crème Frappuccino or Chocolate Cream Cold Brew? Here's what we think.

Source: Starbucks (L-R) Starbucks Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew

We tried the new Starbucks Valentine's Day drinks.

During our trial, we started with the new Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew. It looked exactly like the pictures, which is always a good sign — and when we took our first sip, we were whisked away to a chocolatey, cookie wonderland. This drink is definitely for those with a big sweet tooth, because 1/4 of the drink is a thick, cookies-and-cream flavored whipped topping with cookie crumbles. Once you reach the smooth cold brew, these flavors all mix together perfectly in each refreshing yet sugary sip. This is one that we'll definitely keep going back for all season.

The next drink up was the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, which we have to admit, we had high expectations for. The classic Strawberry Crème Frappuccino is already a banger, and the addition of the chocolate-dipped flavor sounded like it would take things to the next level. However, once we tried it, it seemed like the combination of the two flavors somehow canceled each other out, meaning that neither the strawberry nor the chocolate flavor really made a big impact.

It's a bit milder and less flavorful than we were expecting, but it definitely still has a yummy taste, and if you're a strawberry lover, we think it's worth trying for yourself.