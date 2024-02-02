Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Here's the 4-1-1 on What the Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo Snacks Really Taste Like Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo snacks are here in time for all of your game day parties, and we tried them to see if the flavor is close to Flamin' Hot or not. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 2 2024, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Frito-Lay

If you like spicy chips, then you’re probably well-versed in the world of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot options. So naturally, you’re going to have to get familiar with the brand’s game-day snack created in time for the 2024 Super Bowl, Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo snacks. Luckily for you, we tried the chips (if you can really call them chips?) to see what they actually taste like.

Granted, if you like one spicy snack option, you probably have a thing for most hot chips, cheesy sticks, and everything in between. But do the Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo snacks actually taste like buffalo sauce or buffalo chicken dip? They’re a bit different from the standard Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks we all know and love.

We tried Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo snacks.

Even though these aren't labeled as Flamin' Hot, we had our concerns about how many we could handle. But the flavor really is its own thing and the tangy spiciness of the Flamin' Hot fist isn't there. Instead, it's a heat that sneaks up on you. It's not unlike that of Buffalo wings, which are pretty tasty until your mouth is on fire.

That being said, these could use a bit more of something else — maybe it's cheesiness? But they do taste like buffalo sauce, with some buffalo dip flavor in there. And it's clear why these are meant to be on the snack table for your Super Bowl party. Does that mean they're here to stay? With most things snack-related, that typically depends on how much customers like them.

How many different Cheetos Flamin’ Hot chips are there?

The Flamin’ Hot flavor spreads far and wide these days, and it goes beyond the standard Cheetos options. However, what some people really care about is what kind of Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks are available. Other than the original flavor, there are a handful of other well-loved options out there. But don’t get it twisted, because the Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo flavored snacks are not of the Flamin’ Hot variety.