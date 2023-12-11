Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn Puts an Emphasis on the Heat Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn is here for the holidays, and we had to try it to see how the spicy and sweet flavors work together. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 11 2023, Updated 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Frito-Lay

With so many different Flamin' Hot options out there in regards to snacking, it feels like Frito-Lay is on a kick of throwing the iconic flavor at the wall to see what sticks. And, to be honest most of the time the flavor seems to work in almost any capacity. Now, in honor of the holiday season, the brand rolled out the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn, and we tried it to see if it is yet another snack that the spicy dust makes better.

Unfortunately, you can't buy official Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust by the jar, however this popcorn is another snack that offers the well-loved flavor. The popcorn combines sweet and heat in a way that may not sound like the flavor combo you need. But hey, it's the holidays, and cinnamon sugar is a thing. Naturally, it's the perfect match for the heat that the Flamin' Hot seasoning provides. That is, of course, if you can handle it.

We tried Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn.

It's easy to say that, with most spicy snacks or foods, the heat sneaks up on you. But believe us when we say that with the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn, the heat really does come as a surprise after you pop a few pieces of the snack into your mouth. Well, it's not a total surprise, since you have to expect some spiciness here. However, since the heat isn't immediate when you eat the popcorn, it pops up and really surprises you.

So yes, the popcorn does have the sweetness to it that you would expect with a popcorn doused in cinnamon sugar. And if you like kettle corn, then you'll like that aspect of this popcorn. There isn't really any cheese that you might find hints of with, say, Flamin' Hot Cheetos. But after you taste the sweetness of the cinnamon sugar mixture, you'll get the kick of the Flamin' Hot heat in the popcorn.

As someone who can handle heat to a certain degree (no pun intended), the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Popcorn is definitely on the spicier side of things. But if you like anything else that bears the Flamin' Hot name, then you'll like the popcorn. Plus, the serving size is a bit bigger for the popcorn than with chips or standard Flamin' Hot Cheetos, so there's that.

How long is the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn here?