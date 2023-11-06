Home > We Tried That We Tried That: Kraft Mac & Cheese Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Isn't Just a Gimmick We tried the Kraft Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream from Van Leeuwen that may be the most unexpected collab ever, as far as we're concerned. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 6 2023, Published 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

If you didn't get the chance to try the Kraft Mac & Cheese Van Leeuwen Ice Cream when it came around before 2023, now is your chance. The ice cream is part of a collab no one knew they needed (and maybe still don't necessarily need) and it's available at participating Walmart locations while supplies last.

And since it's such a wild combination, we tried the Kraft Mac & Cheese Van Leeuwen Ice Cream for ourselves to see what all the hype is about. We've all seen TikTok users try random food combinations, only to widen their eyes in surprise and take another bite of their chocolate candy bar dipped in mustard, so we went into this one with an open mind.

We tried the Kraft Mac & Cheese Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has that distinct bright orange hue that Kraft Mac & Cheese is known for. But don't worry, because there aren't any frozen cooked noodles mixed in to give the ice cream a slightly chunky texture. Instead, it's surprisingly smooth. And hear me out — the macaroni and cheese flavor isn't as off-putting as you might think at first.

While the ice cream does taste like the blue boxed macaroni and cheese we all know and love, the cheese flavor isn't too strong. The flavor and texture almost reminds me of sweet cream cheese with a little salty flavor added. Would I eat this again? Probably not. Did I finish the entire 14-ounce carton of ice cream? Also no. But I don't regret the few spoonfuls I tried and if you're super into the combination of salty and sweet flavors, it could work for you.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has other unexpected flavors out right now.

Sometimes, a simple chocolate or vanilla just doesn't cut it. And if you're in that boat right now, then look no further than Van Leeuwen Ice Cream apparently. In addition to the Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor, there is another one you can try to satisfy the strange sweet tooth in you. Like the Dill Pickle option, which is another wild flavor combo.

But there are also other, more approachable ice creams that are available right now, like Caramel Sticky Bun, Peanut Butter Fudge Pretzel, and Peppermint Stick, just to name a few. So they're not all totally outlandish. And those flavors may be more approachable for some, to be honest.

