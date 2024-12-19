Sophie Rain and Aishah Sofey Started the Bop House, Often Featured on TikTok, but What Is It? "I'm terrified for our generational future." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Dec. 19 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bophouse

Content creator Sophie Rain, 20, is causing a stir in the influencer world, and it’s easy to see why. The influencer claims to have earned an impressive $43 million in just one year from her OnlyFans posts, which often feature explicit content. Even more surprising is her belief that she can balance her Christian faith with her work on the platform.

But it’s not just Sophie’s OnlyFans success that has drawn attention. Her latest venture, The Bop House, has stirred up even more controversy. Some supporters see nothing wrong with it, while others are shocked by it. If you're unfamiliar with what The Bop House is, we're here to fill you in.

What does the Bop House mean on TikTok?

The Bop House on TikTok refers to "your new favorite girls-only influencer house," created by Sophie Rain and Aishah Sofey. The two content creators announced the launch of The Bop House on TikTok on Dec. 9, 2024, with the text overlay, "You can’t just make a house of bops," followed by the caption, "Yes, we can."

Inside the two-story luxury house lives a group of girls in their early twenties. Based on the language used in the video, the girls living there are referred to as "bops" (we guess?).

So, what is a "bop?" The term has a few meanings on TikTok, often referring to someone who posts their body online or someone who "gets around with everyone." So, essentially, the Bop House is filled with young women who are free to do as they please, even if it means going against traditional morals.

One commenter seemed to hint that The Bop House is comparable to the Playboy Mansion, saying, "Bro, as if the Playboy Mansion and bunny house weren’t a thing." While the two are somewhat different, since the home isn’t run by a man profiting from risqué photos, the fact that they refer to themselves as "bops" is enough to raise some eyebrows.

@cazmorganx im genuinely so disturbed by this. there are a million things i could say on this topic but i just want to leave you with 100% the most disturbing thing that ‘the bop house’ is allowing. how on earth can this be justified? ♬ original sound - Caz

The Bop House is getting a lot of pushback after TikTokers suggested a 17-year-old join.

While some find nothing wrong with Sophie’s Bop House, others are concerned about the fact that commenters in one video — where Sophie asks who she and her gang should bring in next — are suggesting they bring in Piper Rockelle, a 17-year-old influencer.

The girls obviously caught wind that Piper was one of the most suggested names, and not wanting to get their Bop House raided, they posted another TikTok on Dec. 18 addressing the recommendation. The girls role-played getting arrested, with the text overlay reading, "If we invited Piper to the Bop House (she's 17)."

