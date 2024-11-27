Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Exploring the Taylor Frankie Paul and McKenna Rowley's Relationship Drama and Fallout Two years after the drama unfolded, both Taylor and McKenna have taken to TikTok with their own receipts. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 27 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul and Instagram/@mckenna.rawleyy

As a prominent figure in the Mormon MomTok community, Taylor Frankie Paul became the center of controversy in 2022. Taylor shocked everyone by revealing she was involved in “soft swinging” with her husband at the time, Tate Paul, and a few other couples within the MomTok community. Understandably, this reveal resulted in widespread speculation about the details of her relationships.

Among those directly affected was McKenna Rowley, whose husband, Brayden, was allegedly involved with Taylor in ways that went beyond their group's established boundaries. This entanglement triggered the breakdown of multiple marriages, including Taylor's and McKenna's. The drama quickly became a viral topic on TikTok, bringing scrutiny to both women’s lives and the unconventional dynamics within the MomTok community.

Taylor Frankie Paul and McKenna Rowley’s relationship began in the MomTok community.

Taylor and McKenna initially crossed paths through the tight-knit world of MomTok, a social media community focused on family content. Within this group, Taylor revealed that couples were engaging in consensual "soft swinging," a practice involving intimate activities with others. Taylor admitted to breaching agreed-upon boundaries, leading to allegations of an affair with Brayden, McKenna’s husband at the time.

This revelation shattered both Taylor’s and McKenna’s marriages. Taylor divorced Tate after admitting to her role in the scandal. McKenna separated from Brayden amid suspicions of infidelity. The affairs and divorces became public knowledge, fueling gossip and judgment from fans and critics alike.

@taylorfrankiepaul Well she deserves an acting award. The amount of times SHE wanted to play. ♬ Bulletproof - La Roux

The fallout from their relationship was widespread.

Taylor’s admission ignited a wave of backlash and speculation online, leading to fractures in the MomTok community. McKenna, now known as Kenna Gibbons on social media, publicly shared her perspective, alleging that Taylor’s actions had devastated her marriage. However, Taylor countered these claims, accusing McKenna of encouraging the swinging arrangement and suggesting she was not merely an innocent participant.

As more details have emerged, public sentiment appears to be leaning in Taylor’s favor. Many have pointed to Taylor’s willingness to provide evidence, such as videos and messages, to support her version of events.

In contrast, some critics accuse McKenna of leveraging the drama to gain attention. Some even speculate she might be trying to secure a spot on Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. McKenna has firmly denied these accusations, stating that the show’s producers have already reached out to her multiple times, but she has consistently turned down their offers.

@kenna.gibbons Just so we’re clear, she knew who the text came from, per our conversation. Also, interesting that she knew I was having moral anxiety about the swinging. Why would I come on here to try and hide from anything? I never denied my actions in ANY of it, in fact I said I DID participate. I will continue to take responsibility for MY actions and decisions, how they were wrong, and how they opened up a mess I wasn’t prepared for. However, I refuse to be the scapegoat for their affair. At the end of the day, wrong is wrong, no matter how easy the opportunity is. ♬ original sound - Kenna

Taylor and McKenna share conflicting accounts of the events.

Receipts shared by Taylor and McKenna on TikTok continue to contradict each other’s stories. Taylor has maintained that McKenna was an instigator in their swinging activities and has used social media to share details supporting her claims. McKenna, however, portrays herself as a victim, claiming she was blindsided by her husband’s betrayal and Taylor’s role in it.

Fans of both women remain divided, with some supporting McKenna’s narrative of betrayal while others see Taylor’s evidence as more credible. The tension between these conflicting versions has only fueled the drama, making it a persistent topic of debate in the MomTok community.

Ultimately, the drama involving Taylor and McKenna has highlighted the challenges of navigating personal boundaries and public scrutiny as influencers and swingers. While Taylor appears to be gaining more support as new details emerge, there are always two sides to every story.