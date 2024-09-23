Fans Worry About Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen After She Posts a Tearful TikTok

When Taylor Frankie Paul posted a TikTok of herself on Sept. 21, 2024 with text on the screen talking about turning into the 2022 version of herself, fans took that to mean that she and boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are over. But it wasn't long before this video that Taylor shared happier videos featuring her baby daddy. So what is the meaning behind her post?

It's not unusual for the ladies of MomTok to share TikTok videos or Instagram posts to garner a certain amount of attention. And really, who isn't guilty of doing that from time to time? However, when some of the other Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members commented to show their support, Taylor's somewhat cryptic video caused a bit more concern.

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen still together?

In 2022, Taylor and Dakota started dating. She also revealed the swinging scandal on TikTok and ousted herself and revealed that some close friends were also involved. Does this mean that Taylor is going back to swinging? Or maybe she means she is going back to being single? The latter is certainly possible.

For much of Season 1 of Secret Lives, there were rumors about Dakota sleeping with other women. And now, after the first season dropped, there is no telling what happened after Taylor and Dakota watched back every episode together. Taylor and Dakota haven't shared any relationship updates either way on social media. Right now, their relationship looks a little less stable than it did when the show first dropped and they presented a united front.

It also doesn't help that some of the other women from the show commented on Taylor's TikTok to show support in a way that makes it seem like they know what she's talking about. "This new chapter will be better than ever!" Mayci Neeley commented. "Lean on us, we got you baby." Mikayla Matthews commented," Always here for you bb."

Taylor Frankie Paul's mom is supportive of her.

For what it's worth, though, the post has nothing to do with Taylor's mother at least. During the first season of Secret Lives, viewers saw Taylor's parents' criticisms of her choices. However, that doesn't seem to be the case for Taylor and her mom anymore. When someone commented to warn Taylor not to vent to her mom about it, Taylor shot back with a comment in support of the way her mom has been there for her.