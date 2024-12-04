Taylor Frankie Paul Accused of Using MomTok Drama for a 'Mormon Wives' Storyline

In September 2024, the TikTok influencer group #MomTok wondered aloud if their group would survive their internal drama. It appears they did, at least enough to keep it together for Season 2 of their breakout Hulu reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. After an explosive eight-episode season, the show was quickly picked up for a second season with double the episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

More Mormon Wives episodes mean fans will be reacquainted with the show's H(expletive, y'all know how some Mormons feel about cursing)IC, Taylor Frankie Paul. Taylor's personal story and issues within MomTok brought a splash to the show that fans couldn't resist. Since Season 1 wrapped, she's continued bringing the drama ahead of the new season. However, after she fell out with most of her friend group online, some fans suspect clout chasing may be afoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Taylor Frankie Paul's drama with MomTok real or for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2?

In November 2024, the MomTok founder shared that she still needed to sort out some things with her friends, specifically their perceived lack of support towards her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

On Nov. 22, she posted pictures of her attending the Country Music Awards (CMAs). After sharing multiple photos of her attending the event, Taylor posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories. The post read that she was upset that none of her MomTok friends "liked" or shared any of her content. "Not a single one of my girls from MomTok said anything on my CMA post, such a big night for me, awkward," she shared with her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor's accusation quickly awakened some of MomTok's petty spirits. Soon after seeing the post, Mickayla Matthews reposted the post and sarcastically wrote, "Wow. What a woman. I strive to be her. So incredible. She deserves the title of leader of MomTok. @TaylorFrankiePaul please don’t kick me out. So proud of you." Jessi Ngatikaura also wrote that she did her job as Taylor's friend by reposting the CMA's post about her, texting her to "hype" her up beforehand, and gifting her and her mom with free clip-ins.

Article continues below advertisement

After seeing some of her MomTok members' comments, Taylor posted another story stating she believed the girls and MomTok "truly dislike me" and called their words "malicious." Once some fans saw the drama unfold, those familiar with how TV works automatically assumed she was trying to have a moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Many fans shared they couldn't keep up with Taylor's grievances with her co-stars and felt she was creating a storyline. She addressed the rumor in a follow-up Instagram Story and claimed the CMA drama wasn't for the fans, as the cast aren't allowed to share anything that could be a part of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2.