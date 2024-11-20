Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul's Friendship Has Never Come Easy for Them

Apparently, MomTok can survive anything. Because despite the drama between Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Leavitt during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, the women have been seen together in social media. And when Whitney posted about an event welcoming her new baby, and someone commented to ask about Taylor's presence at the gathering, Whitney responded right away. So, are Whitney and Taylor friends again?

If Whitney and Taylor are as close as they once were, it could be because they're filming the second season of their Hulu show. Or, all of the women realized that there's strength in numbers when it comes to MomTok and they finally set aside their differences. Either way, there's no denying the money that these women bring in on social media, and part of it is thanks to their group efforts.

Are Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul friends now?

It looks like Whitney and Taylor are friends now. Although they have a history of fighting on and off social media, including blocking each other or leaving group chats, apparently, things have calmed down between them. And now, according to Whitney on Instagram, Taylor is in her life again. When she shared photos from an event for her baby, someone commented to say, "I hope Taylor was there for you."

Whitney responded, "She was" with a heart emoji. Viewers likely remember Whitney failing to show up to Taylor's baby shower on Secret Lives, which caused a flurry of issues between the women. Eventually, things began to spiral, and at some point, Whitney removed herself from the group altogether. But now, apparently, Taylor and Whitney have worked out their differences. Well, probably more or less, but it's still something.

Whitney appears to be back in MomTok ahead of 'Secret Lives' Season 2.

Although Whitney didn't share any photos of Taylor at her event for her baby, Whitney has been in more MomTok videos on TikTok following the birth of her son. Prior to that, when some of the other ladies appeared on podcasts or posted about various things in their lives, Whitney was noticeably absent.

But, like them, she is a founding member of MomTok. She's also one of the stars of their shared Hulu show. While viewers obviously want more drama between Whitney and the other women in Season 2, filming really wouldn't work out if Whitney had to film all of her scenes by herself, on the outs from the other MomTok ladies.