Who Is in DadTok and Is It Real Outside of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

The ladies of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives created MomTok, a group of Salt Lake City women who make content on social media, well before the Hulu show came along. But now, it seems, the men of the series have created what they call DadTok on TikTok. But is DadTok real? And if so, who is actually in the group of men?

Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, and Jessi Ngatikaura are among the main women from Secret Lives. They are prone to being ultra dramatic about pretty much everything, including how they make content with each other and separately. If their significant others are now in on the action, can MomTok survive this?

Is DadTok real outside of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'?

When Jessi's husband Jordan Ngatikaura started making silly videos with some of the other Secret Lives men at the beginning of November 2024, it made some fans of the ladies and of the show immediately wonder if DadTok is actually a thing. Judging by the hashtag that some of the husbands and significant others of the main cast are using, it seems to be something that they wouldn't mind catching on.

In one video that Demi's husband Brett Engemann posted, the guys all lip syncing to the City Girls song What We Doin' and they appear to be just as close as the women are. In another TikTok that Jordan shared, he calls out the red flags as the camera cuts to different guys in the group. And the men are all keen on using the DadTok hashtag, which is telling.

As far as DadTok blowing up like MomTok did among the Secret Lives women, there's not much of a chance of that. But on a smaller scale, it certainly seems like fans of the show and followers of the women are into this side of the men. They are certainly different from the male counterparts of Real Housewives stars, in that they are spotlight material as well, so there's that.

DadTok is missing one of the husbands from 'Secret Lives.'

Although Taylor's on again/off again boyfriend Dakota Mortensen is in the videos along with Whitney Leavitt's husband, Demi's husband, and Jessi's, one person who is missing is Jen Affleck's husband, Zac Affleck. While fans continue to speculate about the status of the couple's marriage, it appears that he is not part of DadTok, however real or satirical it might be.