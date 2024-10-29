Whitney Leavitt Shared Her New Baby's Name Ahead of His Birth and Now People Are Talking

Although she's famous for social media and for the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, these days, Whitney Leavitt is also famous for sharing videos with her children that cause a stir among her followers. She has yet to do that with her third baby, who was born on Oct. 27. But when Whitney's third baby's name was shared on Instagram, it was met with an influx of comments from those who continue to critique Whitney as a mom and as a personal in general.

Prior to the birth of her son, Whitney had publicly shared the name she and her husband planned to use. There's not much she doesn't share with people at this point. But now that her son is here, it seems that the internet trolls have decided to use this opportunity to poke fun at the name the couple picked, and comment about it on social media.

Whitney Leavitt's third baby's name elicited lots of reactions and comments.

After Whitney gave birth to her son, People shared the announcement on Instagram with photos that Whitney provided to the outlet. In the caption, it said, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Whitney Leavitt and husband Conner have welcomed their third baby, son Billy Gene Leavitt."

After some fans had shared numerous Grindr rumors about Whitney's husband online and after they watched her storyline implode on the show, they had plenty to say about Whitney's name choice for her baby boy. Though to be fair, there is often nothing that is off the table when it comes to being snarky about reality TV stars and influencers.