"Hopecore" Is the Viral TikTok Genre We All Need in Our Lives

By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 30 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET

Generally speaking, the internet can be a cesspool of negativity, drama, toxic discourse, and worse. But every now and again, something comes along that makes us smile and forget about the troubles in the world, if only for just a few seconds. That's exactly what viral TikTok genre "hopecore" aims to do.

If you've seen the term hopecore floating around your For You Page — or perhaps you've seen Rachel Sennott talking about it during an interview for her new film, Saturday Night — you may have been confused. Well, fear not! We're here to explain. And luckily, it's pretty simple.

What is "hopecore" on TikTok? It's simple.

In essence, hopecore is exactly what it sounds like: a genre of video compilations (usually on TikTok) that are created to make the viewer feel happiness, joy, and hope for the world. Think shelter puppies being brought to their new homes for the first time, military parents surprising their kids at their school plays, shy high schoolers being asked to homecoming. That sort of thing.

Don't be thrown off by the "core" part — it's Gen Z's new favorite suffix, and it's just meant to describe a trend, aesthetic, or movement centering around a particular theme, like "cottagecore" or "normcore." Hopecore is meant to evoke a feeling of hope!

If a little bit of positivity is what you need in your life, don't be afraid to scroll through the "hopecore" hashtag on TikTok — and be prepared to bawl your eyes out. Don't worry, we won't tell anyone.

Some people use "hopecore" to make jokes.

OK, now you know what hopecore is. But that doesn't explain why you just saw someone comment, "Never skip a hopecore video," on a TikTok of someone painting themselves green and hopping around like a frog in their dimly lit bedroom while "Tiptoe Through the Tulips" plays in the background. Sorry about that, BTW.

Well, as we all know, the internet is full of two things: wacky, unhinged content and cynical people — and sometimes, those people will sarcastically comment "hopecore" on videos that are totally random, super negative, or just downright awful. Don't let it confuse you on the meaning of the trend or deter you from seeking out hopecore videos, you innocent, precious soul.

Some TikTok accounts, like @idealsidez and @hopecoreproject, specialize in these positive and uplifting videos, so following them on the platform will give you a daily dose of hope. And who doesn't need that?