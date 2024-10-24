Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “You Are So Sweet” — Sympathetic Mom Attends Stranger’s Baby Shower After Learning of No-Shows "You spoiled a momma you didn't even know!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 24 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jessicalorenahh

After seeing an expecting mother wasn't going to have any guests at her baby shower, a fellow Mama decided to lend a helping hand. Jessica Lorena (@jessicalorenahh) documented how she said she was more than willing to attend a stranger's party and how she went out of her way to ensure the woman had some useful gifts off her registry to welcome her child into the world.

Jessica begins her video by referencing a Facebook post she saw uploaded to an online Mom group from a woman who stated that she was worried about being alone at her own baby shower. Allaying the stranger's fears, she said that she would make time to go to the baby shower and make sure she would attend and show up for the expecting mother.

The video then cuts to her holding her daughter in the parking lot of a Ross Dress for Less. "I spend my husband's money on the stupidest stuff," she says before kissing her child on the temple. She speaks as she walks to the store with her child, "I know you looking at me like, 'Why do you keep recording?' I'm trying to make us famous," her infant daughter smiles and laughs into the camera after she says this.

"I'm doing this for you. I'm trying to get- you've got to pull your weight too," she says to her daughter before the video cuts to her inside of the Ross store. "So she's having a boy, I don't know when she's due. So I can't match the months with the seasons," she says into the camera, before directing her attention to her baby.

"Stop looking at me like that. I'm trying to make us famous." she tells the kid. Then she goes back to the task at hand: finding a gift for this random stranger's baby shower she said she would attend. "So since I don't know any of the sizing, some of the stuff in her baby registry were like," her daughter starts making noises as she sits in the cart. "I'm trying to talk," she jokes, before continuing on.

"Some of the stuff in her baby registry were like, toys and stuff like that. So I'm gonna try and find some of those things here." The video then transitions to her holding a toy up to the camera. "She also wanted some stuff so she can hang on top of the car seat for her baby. So this will do. I also found this little pack of wash cloths and towels."

Next, Jessica admits that she was "kind of stressing out over Christmas coming up and us being so broke. We can always come to Ross," she says, highlighting how you don't have to spend a lot of money to try and make someone's day. "This is something that she really wanted," Jessica says, holding up a little infant plastic infant bathtub to the camera.

"And it was a bathtub and it has a little newborn insert." She then highlights how she is going to get the little toy, along with the towels and the tub, which she will subsequently fill with diapers.

Afterward, she speaks into the camera again, "Don't call me cheap, call me broke, but don't ever call me cheap. This is just what the budget is." Jessica then has to stand in a long line before she heads on over to Dollar Tree to get a gift bag. She remarks that if someone isn't purchasing their gift bags at the budget retailer, then there's no way they're in the same tax bracket as her.

Looking at their offerings, she finds a large enough gift bag she believes will fit the gift judging from the photo shown on the illustration printed on the gift bag's insert. After purchasing it, the clip cuts to her sitting in front of the camera stating, "I remember when I was pregnant, the thought that somebody other than your family or your close friends were supposed to throw you a baby shower."

She continued to explain why doing this kind gesture for a stranger meant so much to her personally. "So I was waiting and waiting, and nobody threw me a baby shower. And I cried and cried to my husband because I couldn't believe that nobody was reaching out. Or at least like, I don't know, that hurt."

Jessica went on to say that her significant other couldn't seem to understand why she was so upset, as he had her back. "My husband was like, 'Who cares? I'm gonna throw the baby shower. I'm gonna be the one who's gonna throw the baby shower. Don't worry about anything. I'm gonna plan it for you.'"

According to Jessica, he took all of the responsibility for party planning off of her plate. "'You just gotta dress up and come out of the room and it'll be your baby shower.' Shout out to David, I'm never gonna forget that." She then recorded herself using a hair dryer to get the price tags off the gifts and then wrapping them up in the big bag for the expecting mother.

After putting a bow on it she showed the final product while stating, "We'll see how it goes tomorrow," as the clip came to a close. Numerous TikTokers responded with comments of support for Jessica and the kind gesture she showed to the new mother. "Pregnancy was such a lonely time for me. You are this girl's village and she's going to remember this forever."